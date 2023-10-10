loading…

Colonel Jonathan Steinberg, commander of the Nahal Brigade, was one of dozens of Israeli soldiers and police killed in Operation Storm al-Aqsa launched by Hamas. Photo/via Palestine Chronicle.

TEL AVIV – Military Israel said 85 soldiers and 37 police were killed in Operation Storm al-Aqsa launched by Hamas last Saturday. This number is expected to increase because there are still many injured victims in serious condition.

Dozens of soldiers and police were part of more than 800 people killed on the Israeli side as a result of the Hamas lightning attack.

In the latest painful blow, the Israeli military announced the death of the Deputy Commander of the 300th Infantry Brigade, Lieutenant Colonel Alim Abdallah, during a firefight with intruders on the Lebanese border on Monday.

The figures provided by the Israeli military do not include hundreds of missing officers, many of whom were captured by Hamas fighters.

Quoting the Times of Israel, Tuesday (10/10/2023), the following is data on several Zionist soldiers and police who died as a result of Hamas’ al-Aqsa Storm Operation.

1. Colonel Jonathan Steinberg, Nahal Brigade commander.

3. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Lieutenant Colonel Sahar Machluf, commander of Signal Battalion 481, from Modiin.

3. IDF 2nd Lieutenant Adar Ben Simon, a Home Front Command commander, from Neve Ziv.

4. IDF Staff Sergeant Ofir Tzioni, a Home Front Command commander, from Yoqneam Illit.

5. IDF Captain Yotam Ben Best, commander of the Multidimensional Unit, from Bat Hefer.

9. Lieutenant Colonel Yonatan Tzur, commander of the Nahal Reconnaissance Battalion, from Kedumim.

10. Lieutenant Colonel Eli Ginsburg, an officer of Shayetet 13, from Dovrat.

11. Major Chen Buchris, deputy commander of Maglan, from Ashdod.

12. Major Ariel Ben Moshe, a Sayeret Matkal commander.

13. Major Roi Chapel, a Nahal commander, from Zichron Yaakov.

14. Captain Adir Ovadi, a Home Front Command commander, from Modiin.

16. Captain Roi Nagri, Lotar unit commander, from Tel Aviv.

17. Lieutenant Or Moses, a Home Front Command commander, from Ashdod.

18. Lieutenant Yiftah Yaabetz, a commander in Maglan, from Ramat Hasharon.

19. Lieutenant Or Yosef Ran, a commander at Duvdevan, from Itamar.

20. Lieutenant Itay Cohen, a Yahalom commander, from Rehovot.

21. Lieutenant Alina Pravosudova, a Home Front Command officer, from Haifa.

22. Lieutenant Eden Nimri, a commander of the Artillery Corps drone unit.

24. 2nd Lieutenant Yanai Kaminka, a Home Front Command commander, from Tzur Hadassah.

