Last weekend the third Ladies National Run took place in Bologna, the national event created by the Ladies of Harley with the aim of raising funds for the Veronesi Foundation

October 18, 2023

A community of women motorcyclists, supported by the Harley Owners Group which turns 40 this year and is the largest official single-brand motorcycle groupcounting one million Harley-Davidson owners worldwide.

A commitment that has attracted the support of over 800 motorcyclists from all the HOG Chapters in Italy, doubling the expectations and numbers of the first edition of 2019which had brought together 400 hoggers on Lake Iseo.

This extraordinary participation reflects the growth of the female biker community in Italy and underlines the cohesion and motivation inherent in the family spirit of all HOG Chapters.

A further sign of this close-knit community is the participation of Ladies of Harley from neighboring countries, such as France and Switzerland; in fact, there were 5 French Chapters present and 3 Swiss ones.

The 800 participants approached Bologna with intermediate meetings on the road which allowed the formation of groups approaching from the north and south of Italy.

After the festive evening on Saturday, Sunday saw Bologna invaded by parade of 350 motorcycles who transformed the city center into a river of passion and engines.

The event was an opportunity to raise funds for the Umberto Veronesi Foundation, with the entire proceeds from the sale of the official t-shirt produced for the event donated in support of scientific research on female tumors, promoted by the Veronesi Foundation, which has been committed to supporting excellent scientific research for twenty years.

