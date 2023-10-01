Petrol bonus, here’s how to request it. But pay attention to the dates

Il Meloni government decided that the beneficiaries of the social card “Dedicated to the”, also called shopping card, will have further help in dealing with expensive petrol. In the new Energy decree, approved at the beginning of the week and whose final text has been circulating in the last few hours, a bonus is expected to be between 70 and 80 euros per family. As Fanpage writes, this will be used to purchase by the end of the year fuelsor even for public transport passes. The beneficiaries of the bonus will be the same as the shopping card, sent in recent weeks to several families with a ISEE not exceeding 15 thousand euros.



The decree states that the beneficiaries of the shopping card (around 1.3 million families, according to estimates by the Ministry of Agriculture) will have “a further contribution”. The exact amount is not contained in the text of the law: here it is only indicated that the resources available will be 100 million euros. In the next thirty days, with a specific decree, the exact amount to be assigned to each family unit will be established. It is unlikely that the funds will be disbursed before the end of October.

Even without an exact number, it’s not difficult to get an idea. By dividing 100 million euros among 1.3 million families, 75-80 euros are obtained for each nucleus. This, therefore, as Fanpage writes, will generally be the figure that can be expected, net of any errors made by the ministry in communicating the number of beneficiaries.

As mentioned, the money will mainly be dedicated to the purchase of fuel. They will serve to fill up, in short. Departing there shopping card expense contained 382.50 euros per family, and now around 80 will be added. Only the new contribution can be used for purchases: the ‘old’ ones, for those who still have them available, should in any case only be used to purchase high-quality food first necessity.

A decree will also arrive by the end of October to clarify the methods of use. It is expected, in fact, that some companies selling fuels they will be able to “adhere to pump price cost containment plans”, or give discounts to the distributor for those who use it social card. All this will have to be detailed in the coming weeks.

As Fanpage writes, the news is that the approximately 80 euros that will be paid can be used not only as a fuel bonus, but also for means of transport. In fact, it is possible to purchase a subscription to the vehicles. This too, in the government’s intentions, is a measure to reduce the use of fuel and thus help families deal with expensive petrol: in August, we read in the explanatory report of the decree, the average was “around 1 euro, 95 for petrol and around 1.87 euros for diesel, with consequent burdens on the family economy of less well-off citizens”.

As Fanpage writes, in the new decree which will arrive by the end of October there will also be an intervention to allow the Municipalities to “assign a new deadline for the activation of the card if it has not yet been carried out for reasons not attributable to the beneficiary”. In fact, it was expected that anyone who had not made at least one purchase by 15 September 2023 would lose the possibility of using the shopping card. But if this delay was due to external causes – for example a delay by the administration in the procedures for delivering the card – an extension may now arrive.

