Android Auto is a platform that transforms your mobile into an entertainment and navigation center for your car. By connecting it to the infotainment system, you get access to essential functions while driving, but always safely, without having to touch the screen.

You can use Google Maps to avoid traffic jams, listen to music through streaming services such as Spotify or YouTube Music, make calls and receive messages, all with voice commands or simple taps on your vehicle’s screen.

However, despite being a valuable tool, Android Auto can sometimes present problems. These are usually related to connection, updates, compatibility, maps not loading, system not responding and configuration, among other known bugs.

Fortunately, most of the errors on this platform have a solution. There are eight effective ways to solve them easily and simply to enjoy your road trips again without setbacks.

This is how you can solve the most common errors in Android Auto

Restart your mobile: One way to solve Android Auto problems is to restart both the phone and the car screen. This way you can eliminate possible errors in the connection or configuration that prevent correct operation. Update Android Auto: For Android Auto to work correctly, it is essential that the application is updated to the latest version, as well as other important system apps, such as Google and Google Play services. Check that your mobile is compatible: It is necessary that, to use the platform, you have a mobile phone compatible with Android 8.0 Oreo or higher, and be in a country where the function is available. If you do not comply with the above, you will not be able to use Android Auto. Check car compatibility: To use Android Auto without errors, make sure your car is compatible. You can check it from here, but usually models manufactured since 2016 or 2017 support it. Check the settings on your car screen: In some cases, the problem may be in the settings of the car’s infotainment system. To fix this, simply turn off your car for a few minutes and turn it back on before trying to connect Android Auto again. Replace the USB cable: If Android Auto fails, the cable may be of poor quality or damaged. This can cause an unstable or no connection. An effective solution is to replace the cable with a new, high-quality one or one you already have at home. Check the synchronization between the mobile phone and the car: To avoid connection problems, check that the car has been paired with your mobile phone correctly. If your vehicle is on the “Rejected Cars” list, you may have inadvertently blocked it. Delete the car from that list and try connecting it again. Clear cache and data: To fix issues with the platform, one option is to clear the cache as well as the app’s storage data. By doing so, all the information you have saved in the app will be deleted and everything will return to its initial settings, so you will have to synchronize your car again.

It should be noted that if after having done all of the above, Android Auto still has errors, it is advisable to connect the mobile phone to another compatible car or try another mobile phone. This way you will be able to know if the problem comes from the application on the smartphone or from the vehicle.

Even if the errors continue in both cases, it is best to contact the car manufacturer’s customer service, but this only applies if Android Auto is installed by default in the infotainment system or mobile phone to help you solve the problem.