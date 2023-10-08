Nintendo Switch is one of the most successful consoles of all time and has given us impressive games that remain among the community’s favorites. However, some studios have wanted to get on the hybrid boat with ports that have left much to be desired.

Thinking about this, we made a list of 8 deliveries that work poorly and look (or looked) horrible on the Nintendo platform. We put them together in one place so that you are warned and do everything possible to avoid them.

WWE 2K18

Let’s start with WWE 2K18, a good example of a port that should not have arrived. The game was a real shame for the Nintendo Switch because it was riddled with bugs, empty arenas, and frame drops that made it unplayable. The most surprising of all is that its developers at Blind Squirrel Games convinced 2K Games to take it to the hybrid in that way, when with another of their annual sagas with NBA 2K18 they had done a good job that was well received by the community.

The wrestling title arrived after the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One version, and it seems that time was wasted because no one used it to optimize the port. Everyone expected it to be graphically inferior, but the situation was worse and presented a significant drop in frames, the entry of the fighters was horrible and the performance fell apart when more than 2 characters were shown.

The game was released in December 2017

FIFA Legacy (saga)

For a long time, Nintendo Switch users received incomplete and somewhat simple deliveries of FIFA (compared to those of other consoles), one of EA Sports’ star sagas. The last one that was on par in terms of content was FIFA 19.

Since then, the hybrid offered FIFA 20, FIFA 21, FIFA 22 and FIFA 23, all of them in its controversial Legacy Edition. What was that? An edition that included all the most important licenses and modes, but sadly, omitted the new features that were presented year after year on other platforms. Luckily, that situation changed with EA Sports FC 24, a game that incorporated improvements thanks to the Frostbite engine and has the same features as on PS4 and Xbox One.

The saga only updated its squads and little else each year

PAYDAY 2

PAYDAY 2 originally came out in 2013 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Since then, several platforms have seen an improved adaptation with different updates. In February 2018, Nintendo Switch tried to be one of them, although Overkill’s first-person shooter became another of the most unfortunate ports to reach the hybrid.

Yes, the delivery has practically the same options as other versions, but with the necessary adjustments to adapt it to the technical limitations of the hardware that affected the user experience. Among the problems found were a considerable visual downgrade, some blurry textures, the modeling could be better and it was missing some important patches that did not allow for a solid experience. This made it a flawed port, especially since it was an Xbox 360 and PS3 version of a game.

This version arrived in February 2018

ARK: Survival Evolved

Another of the disappointments that came to Nintendo Switch is ARK: Survival Evolved, an adaptation to the hybrid that surprised since its announcement and that promised to become a good option. The terrible thing is that it all ended in a port that left a lot to be desired.

Players and the specialized press agreed that those responsible for the game cut many elements that affected the texture, definition, resolution and modeling, all to offer a proposal that looked like a game from past generations.

The game has been significantly updated and improved

Alan Wake Remastered

It was a big surprise when Remedy Entertainment and Epic Games released a version of Alan Wake Remastered on Switch. However, once the game was available, complaints about its poor condition did not wait and flooded social networks.

The port on the hybrid is so horrible that several videos even circulated showing that the original version of the game on Xbox 360 worked better than on Switch, so some media openly recommended that players stay away from this version for being a complete disaster. What was happening in the game? Gamers encountered unstable frame rates, serious graphics problems, and difficulties in handling controls in general.

The premiere of the title on Switch was very unfortunate

The Outer Worlds

We cannot forget in this list The Outer Worlds, an Obsidian game that surprised at its launch because it offered an interesting proposal based on Western RPG classics, which allowed it to become one of the most valued games of 2019.

However, users who expected something similar to what was seen on other platforms on Switch were left wanting. In the end, what was achieved was a game with blurry images, shadows with poor reflections, textures that took time to load, a number of polygons that was greatly reduced and even NPCs necessary to advance that did not appear.

Delivery has gradually improved in the hybrid

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Bloodstained Ritual of the Night is a game that met fans’ expectations, as long as it was a version for a console other than Switch. However, the brave ones who dared to buy the port for the hybrid received not very pleasant surprises.

The game on the Nintendo platform had a visual appearance that was inadequate, a frame rate much lower than other versions and a lag that ruined the players’ experience. The metroidvania also featured insensitive controls and, although it has received several patches, it is still the worst version.

The title arrived on Switch on June 25, 2019

Mortal Kombat 1

Finally, we want to take you away from one of the most tremendous failures to bring a current generation game to Switch. We are referring to Mortal Kombat 1. The title arrived on the hybrid a few weeks ago and looks so bad that it has caused a wave (or tsunami) of negative comments on networks.

What happens with this version? It was obvious that the game would move away from what was seen on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, but sadly it was worse than expected. The lack of power on Switch caused the character models to have little detail, there are low quality textures, minimal physics effects, animations were omitted and, most horrible of all: the fighters’ eyes look like they did back in the day. for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. All this means that the version for the hybrid is still not recommended and raises questions as to why it was not released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Users are still waiting for the game’s problems to be solved

We know that several of the aforementioned titles have received improvements since their release with different updates, although gamers will never forget what the developers wanted to sell them from day 1 of each game.

As you can see, Nintendo Switch is a console that has allowed the launches of several gems over the years. However, there is always another side of the coin, which in this case translates into some horrible ports that should never have been included in their catalog.

What other Switch port would you include on this list? Tell us in the comments.

Stay informed at LEVEL UP.

