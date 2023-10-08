loading…

There are 8 Sunni Muslim countries that actively help Palestine when it is in conflict with Israel. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – There are at least eight Sunni Muslim-majority countries that actively helped Palestine during the conflict with Israel.

The assistance provided is not weapons, but financial assistance and support to create an independent Palestinian state.

Just to note, the Palestinian leadership is currently still divided. The Palestinian Authority led by the Fatah faction rules over the West Bank, while the Hamas faction rules the Gaza Strip.

Currently, Hamas is at war with Israel. This happened after the Palestinian resistance group launched a surprising attack, “Operation al-Aqsa Storm”, against Israel on October 7. More than 1,400 people were killed and hundreds were taken hostage.

In response, Israel declared war codenamed “Operation Iron Sword”. The Zionist military has bombarded Gaza almost non-stop, leaving more than 7,000 people dead.

8 Sunni Muslim Countries That Help Palestine

1. Arab Saudi

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has long been a strong supporter of Palestine and frequently provides financial assistance to the Palestinian authorities.

2. Jordan

Jordan is one of the Arab countries that has a peace agreement with Israel, but they also continue to support the Palestinian cause.

3. Egypt

Egypt, which also has a peace agreement with Israel, has played an important role in various peace efforts in the Middle East, while remaining supportive of Palestinian rights.