Operation Al-Aqsa Storm became Hamas’s most successful strategy in history. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Saturday’s attack was the worst breach of Israel’s defenses since Arab armies waged war in 1973. Israel admitted it ‘made a mistake’ in underestimating the power of Hamas.

Israel was caught by surprise by Hamas’ cautious and devastating offensive, with militant forces using bulldozers, hang gliders and motorbikes against the Middle East’s most powerful army.

“This is the 9/11 that we experienced,” said Major Nir Dinar, a spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). “They got us.”

The following are 8 successful strategies for the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation launched by Hamas.

1. Hamas has a different doctrine than the Israeli army



Photo/Reuters

Michael Milshtein, former head of Palestinian affairs intelligence for the IDF, told Sky News: “Israel was doubly surprised: first by Hamas’s doctrine, which is very different from the way we in Israel think about Hamas’ strategy or intentions; and second, by the capabilities of this organization .”

Although Israel is assured that Hamas only cares about jobs for its workers, the group’s fighters are trained and trained, often in plain sight, a source close to Hamas told Reuters.

It culminated in fighters storming Israeli cities, killing hundreds of Israelis and kidnapping dozens of others. Israel has killed hundreds of Palestinians in retaliation.

Three sources in the Israeli security establishment also spoke to the news agency, outlining some of the details behind the attack.

2. Using Intelligence Tactics that Mislead Israel



Photo/Reuters

Palestinian Islamist groups are giving the impression that they are not ready for war, sources close to Hamas say.