Recommendation for a 6000 mAh cell phone battery is suitable for those of you who like traveling or are often online. Long battery life is a feature everyone should look into. Because of this, jumbo battery cellphones are sought after.

With modern features, such as a stunning display, it’s hard to find a cellphone that can last more than a day on a single charge.

However, there are some cellphones that can last at least one charge. These phones often have at least a 6000 mAh battery.

Looking for a jumbo battery cellphone that has officially entered Indonesia? Following are the recommendations for cellphones with 6000 mAh batteries that the Suara.com team has summarized for you.

1. Asus ROG Phone 7

Screen: Samsung AMOLED 6.78 inches, resolution 2,448 x 1,080 pixels, refresh rate 165 Hz, HDR 10, brightness 1,500 nits, protective glass Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Dimensions: 173 x 77 x 10.4 mm, weight 239 grams

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm) CPU: Octa-core (1×3.2 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 & 3×2.0 GHz Cortex-A510) GPU: Adreno 740

RAM and storage media: RAM: 8/12 GB Storage: 256 GB

Front camera: 32 MP (f/2.5)

Rear camera: Main camera: 50 MP (f/1.9) Ultrawide camera: 13 MP (f/2.2) Macro camera: 5 MP (f/2.0)

Operating system: Android 13, coated with ROG UI interface

Battery: 6,000 mAh, fast charging 65 Watt

Supporting features: In-display fingerprint scanner, dual speakers, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, IP54 water and dust resistance certification, AirTrigger 5, USB-C connector, GemsCool 7

Price:

8GB/256 GB : Rp 10.999.00012GB/256 GB: Rp 13.999.000

2. ZTE Redmagic 8S Pro

Dimensions: 164 x 76.4 x 9.5 mm / Weight: 228 grams

Layar : 6,8 inch, OLED, 1116 x 2480 pixel, refresh rate 120Hz, touch sampling rate 960Hz, 1.300 nits

Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

GPU : Adreno 740

RAM : up to 16 GB

Storage Internal : up to 1 TB

Rear Camera: 50MP+8MP+2MP

Front Camera: 16MP under the screen

SIM Card: Dual nano SIM

Fitur : Fingerprint (under display, optical), jack audio 3,5 mm, dan speaker stereo

Battery: 6,000 mAh with 65W fast charging

Konektivitas : 5G, 4G VoLTE, NFCm Bluetooth 5.3, WiFi 7

Price: starting from IDR 11,999,000

3. Infinix Hot 30 Play

Screen: Cinema Quality Display 6.82 inches, HD Plus resolution, refresh rate 90 Hz, brightness level 500 nits

Dimensions and weight: 170.6 x 77.5 x 8.6 mm 205 grams

Chipset: Mediatek Helio G37 CPU: Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.7 GHz Cortex-A53) GPU: PowerVR GE8320

Memory: RAM: 4 GB Storage: 64 GB, expandable with microSD up to 1 TB

Rear camera: 16 MP (f/1.8) QVGA

Front camera: 8 MP (f/2.0)

Baterai: 6.000 mAh, AI Fast Charging 18W

Fitur pendukung: Extended RAM 4 GB, Dar-Link 2.0, Double-Layer Graphite Cooling System, Side-Mounted Fingerprint, USB OTG

Operating system: Android 13, XOS 12.6

Price IDR 1,299,000

4. Asus ROG Phone 6

Layar: 6,78 inci 1080 x 2448 pixels AMOLED Refresh rate 165Hz Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

Chipset & OS: Prosesor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 GPU Adreno 730, Android 12

Memory: 8/256GB, 12/256GB

Kamera utama: Triple camera 50MP, f/1.9, (wide); 13MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide); 5MP, (macro)

Kamera depan: Single camera 12MP, 28mm (wide)

Battery: 6,000 mAh Fast charging 65W

Kelengkapan: Tahan air (IPX4), Dual SIM, Earphone jack 3,5mm, USB Type-C (dua port), Fingerprint (under display)

Price:

8GB/256GB: Rp 10.999.00012GB/256GB: Rp 13.999.000

5. Tecno Pova 4 Pro

OS: Android 12, HIOS

Chipset: MediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 (6 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: Mali-G52 MC2

RAM: 8 GB

Internal Memory: 256 GB

External Memory: no microSD slot

Display: AMOLED 6.67 inches, 1080 x 2460 pixels, 20:9 ratio, refresh rate 90 Hz

Kamera utama: 50 MP (wide) + 2 MP (AI Bokeh)

Front camera: 8 MP

Battery: 6,000 mAh (fast charging 45 W)

Konektivitas: USB Type-C 2.0, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth, NFC

Jaringan: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Dimensi: 164.1 x 76.9 x 8.8 mm

Weight: 204 g

Price: IDR 3,199,000

6. Tecno Pova 4

OS: Android 12, HIOS

Chipset: MediaTek Helio G99 (6nm)

CPU: Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: Mali-G52 MC2

RAM: 8GB

Internal Memory: 128 GB

Screen: 6.82 inches, 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio

Main camera: Dual Camera 50 MP + Dual Flash

Front camera: 8 MP + Single Flash

Battery: 6,000 mAh (fast charging 18 W)

Konektivitas: USB Type-C 2.0, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth, NFC

Jaringan: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Dimensi: 170.6 x 77.5 x 8.7 mm

Price: IDR 2,399,000

7. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

Screen: 6.6 inch PLS LCD, Full HD Plus, refresh rate up to 90 Hz

Chipset: Exynos 1330 (5 nm) CPU: Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU: Mali-G68 MP2

Memory: RAM 4 and 6 GB Storage 64/128 GB

Front camera: 13 MP

Rear camera: 50 MP main camera 2 MP macro camera 2 MP depth sensor camera

Battery: 6,000 mAh, fast charging 25 Watt

Operating system: Android 13, One UI Core 5.1

Supporting features: 5G connectivity, RAM Plus up to 6 GB, 3.5 mm earphone jack, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, microSD slot

Price:

Rp. 2,799,000 (4/64 GB) Rp. 2,999,000 (4/128 GB) Rp. 3,299,000 (6/128 GB)

8. LITTLE C40

Dimensi: 169,6 x 76,6 x 9,2 mm

Weight: 204 grams

Layar: IPS LCD 6,71 inch HD+ 720 x 1.650 piksel, Corning Gorilla Glass

Chipset: JLQ JR510 (11 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 & 4×1.5 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: Mali-G57 MC1

Memory: 32 GB 3 GB RAM; 64 GB 4 GB RAM

Additional memory slot: Yes, microSD up to 1 TB

Kamera utama: 13 MP, f/2.2, wide, PDAF, 2 MP, f/2.4, depth

Selfie camera: 5 MP, f/2.2

Battery: 6,000 mAh fast charging 18 watts

Fitur lain: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac; Bluetooth 5.0; fingerprint rear-mounted; jack audio 3.5 mm, radio FM

Price:

3GB + 32GB: Rp 1.599.0004GB + 64GB: Rp 1.799.000

That’s the recommendation for a cellphone with a 6000 mAh battery that you can use as an alternative when funds are tight. Remember, the prices listed can change at any time.

Contributor: Pasha Aiga Wilkins