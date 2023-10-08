Recommendation for a 6000 mAh cell phone battery is suitable for those of you who like traveling or are often online. Long battery life is a feature everyone should look into. Because of this, jumbo battery cellphones are sought after.
With modern features, such as a stunning display, it’s hard to find a cellphone that can last more than a day on a single charge.
However, there are some cellphones that can last at least one charge. These phones often have at least a 6000 mAh battery.
Looking for a jumbo battery cellphone that has officially entered Indonesia? Following are the recommendations for cellphones with 6000 mAh batteries that the Suara.com team has summarized for you.
1. Asus ROG Phone 7
Screen: Samsung AMOLED 6.78 inches, resolution 2,448 x 1,080 pixels, refresh rate 165 Hz, HDR 10, brightness 1,500 nits, protective glass Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.
Dimensions: 173 x 77 x 10.4 mm, weight 239 grams
Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm) CPU: Octa-core (1×3.2 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 & 3×2.0 GHz Cortex-A510) GPU: Adreno 740
RAM and storage media: RAM: 8/12 GB Storage: 256 GB
Front camera: 32 MP (f/2.5)
Rear camera: Main camera: 50 MP (f/1.9) Ultrawide camera: 13 MP (f/2.2) Macro camera: 5 MP (f/2.0)
Operating system: Android 13, coated with ROG UI interface
Battery: 6,000 mAh, fast charging 65 Watt
Supporting features: In-display fingerprint scanner, dual speakers, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, IP54 water and dust resistance certification, AirTrigger 5, USB-C connector, GemsCool 7
Price:
8GB/256 GB : Rp 10.999.00012GB/256 GB: Rp 13.999.000
2. ZTE Redmagic 8S Pro
Dimensions: 164 x 76.4 x 9.5 mm / Weight: 228 grams
Layar : 6,8 inch, OLED, 1116 x 2480 pixel, refresh rate 120Hz, touch sampling rate 960Hz, 1.300 nits
Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
GPU : Adreno 740
RAM : up to 16 GB
Storage Internal : up to 1 TB
Rear Camera: 50MP+8MP+2MP
Front Camera: 16MP under the screen
SIM Card: Dual nano SIM
Fitur : Fingerprint (under display, optical), jack audio 3,5 mm, dan speaker stereo
Battery: 6,000 mAh with 65W fast charging
Konektivitas : 5G, 4G VoLTE, NFCm Bluetooth 5.3, WiFi 7
Price: starting from IDR 11,999,000
3. Infinix Hot 30 Play
Screen: Cinema Quality Display 6.82 inches, HD Plus resolution, refresh rate 90 Hz, brightness level 500 nits
Dimensions and weight: 170.6 x 77.5 x 8.6 mm 205 grams
Chipset: Mediatek Helio G37 CPU: Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.7 GHz Cortex-A53) GPU: PowerVR GE8320
Memory: RAM: 4 GB Storage: 64 GB, expandable with microSD up to 1 TB
Rear camera: 16 MP (f/1.8) QVGA
Front camera: 8 MP (f/2.0)
Baterai: 6.000 mAh, AI Fast Charging 18W
Fitur pendukung: Extended RAM 4 GB, Dar-Link 2.0, Double-Layer Graphite Cooling System, Side-Mounted Fingerprint, USB OTG
Operating system: Android 13, XOS 12.6
Price IDR 1,299,000
4. Asus ROG Phone 6
Layar: 6,78 inci 1080 x 2448 pixels AMOLED Refresh rate 165Hz Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
Chipset & OS: Prosesor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 GPU Adreno 730, Android 12
Memory: 8/256GB, 12/256GB
Kamera utama: Triple camera 50MP, f/1.9, (wide); 13MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide); 5MP, (macro)
Kamera depan: Single camera 12MP, 28mm (wide)
Battery: 6,000 mAh Fast charging 65W
Kelengkapan: Tahan air (IPX4), Dual SIM, Earphone jack 3,5mm, USB Type-C (dua port), Fingerprint (under display)
Price:
8GB/256GB: Rp 10.999.00012GB/256GB: Rp 13.999.000
5. Tecno Pova 4 Pro
OS: Android 12, HIOS
Chipset: MediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 (6 nm)
CPU: Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU: Mali-G52 MC2
RAM: 8 GB
Internal Memory: 256 GB
External Memory: no microSD slot
Display: AMOLED 6.67 inches, 1080 x 2460 pixels, 20:9 ratio, refresh rate 90 Hz
Kamera utama: 50 MP (wide) + 2 MP (AI Bokeh)
Front camera: 8 MP
Battery: 6,000 mAh (fast charging 45 W)
Konektivitas: USB Type-C 2.0, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth, NFC
Jaringan: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Dimensi: 164.1 x 76.9 x 8.8 mm
Weight: 204 g
Price: IDR 3,199,000
6. Tecno Pova 4
OS: Android 12, HIOS
Chipset: MediaTek Helio G99 (6nm)
CPU: Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU: Mali-G52 MC2
RAM: 8GB
Internal Memory: 128 GB
Screen: 6.82 inches, 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio
Main camera: Dual Camera 50 MP + Dual Flash
Front camera: 8 MP + Single Flash
Battery: 6,000 mAh (fast charging 18 W)
Konektivitas: USB Type-C 2.0, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth, NFC
Jaringan: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Dimensi: 170.6 x 77.5 x 8.7 mm
Price: IDR 2,399,000
7. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G
Screen: 6.6 inch PLS LCD, Full HD Plus, refresh rate up to 90 Hz
Chipset: Exynos 1330 (5 nm) CPU: Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU: Mali-G68 MP2
Memory: RAM 4 and 6 GB Storage 64/128 GB
Front camera: 13 MP
Rear camera: 50 MP main camera 2 MP macro camera 2 MP depth sensor camera
Battery: 6,000 mAh, fast charging 25 Watt
Operating system: Android 13, One UI Core 5.1
Supporting features: 5G connectivity, RAM Plus up to 6 GB, 3.5 mm earphone jack, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, microSD slot
Price:
Rp. 2,799,000 (4/64 GB) Rp. 2,999,000 (4/128 GB) Rp. 3,299,000 (6/128 GB)
8. LITTLE C40
Dimensi: 169,6 x 76,6 x 9,2 mm
Weight: 204 grams
Layar: IPS LCD 6,71 inch HD+ 720 x 1.650 piksel, Corning Gorilla Glass
Chipset: JLQ JR510 (11 nm)
CPU: Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 & 4×1.5 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU: Mali-G57 MC1
Memory: 32 GB 3 GB RAM; 64 GB 4 GB RAM
Additional memory slot: Yes, microSD up to 1 TB
Kamera utama: 13 MP, f/2.2, wide, PDAF, 2 MP, f/2.4, depth
Selfie camera: 5 MP, f/2.2
Battery: 6,000 mAh fast charging 18 watts
Fitur lain: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac; Bluetooth 5.0; fingerprint rear-mounted; jack audio 3.5 mm, radio FM
Price:
3GB + 32GB: Rp 1.599.0004GB + 64GB: Rp 1.799.000
That’s the recommendation for a cellphone with a 6000 mAh battery that you can use as an alternative when funds are tight. Remember, the prices listed can change at any time.
Contributor: Pasha Aiga Wilkins
