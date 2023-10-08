loading…

LONDON – Britain cancels construction of a key part of the expensive HS2 high-speed rail line. This was stated by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

That angered people and businesses in the north of England, an area that would benefit from the development. project.

Here are 5 reasons why the HS2 fast train project will not go ahead.

1. Only Focus on Birmingham and London



According to Reuters, the northern section of HS2 connecting Birmingham and Manchester has been cancelled, meaning the planned railway line will only connect London with Birmingham in central England.

The government says HS2 will shorten this journey time to 49 minutes, making it 30 minutes faster than now.

Importantly, the line will start at Euston, in central London, not at a new station to the west of the capital as some had predicted in recent weeks.

2. Improving Infrastructure Across the UK



Sunak said the government would redirect HS2 funding to focus on “better frequency and quality of transport infrastructure across the country”.

The government plans to use 36 billion pounds ($44 billion) to invest in hundreds of other rail, road and bus transport projects and another 12 billion pounds for faster connectivity between the northern English cities of Liverpool and Manchester.

3. Largest Infrastructure Project in Europe



HS2, or High Speed ​​2, is a planned high-speed rail line, billed as Europe’s largest infrastructure project.

It was originally hoped to link London with English cities to the north including Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds. The first trains are expected to start in 2029-2033.

4. Modernize the Railway Line



The project is designed to help modernize the rail network, cutting journey times and helping the UK catch up with other European countries that operate well-connected high-speed rail networks. The UK only has a small section connecting London by rail tunnel to mainland Europe.