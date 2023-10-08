Surely at some point you have had an idea, but you have discarded it because you thought it would have no future. If this is the case, you better stop thinking about it and try your luck.

The number of people who have succeeded with technology products that, in some cases, can be called nonsense or downright simple things, They have had massive success that has earned them millions of euros.

In this small list you will find 8 people who succeeded with inventions that you never thought would be successful. It is true that, today, many of these things are absolutely essential, but the original idea is what counts.

From purchases of code name domains in the early 90s or the classic PopSockets to hold your cell phone, to the first mouse or the very famous selfie stick.

Let’s go there.

Domain name purchases

Put a couple of words together and wait for luck. There are many cases of this type in the history of the Internet.

One of the most lucrative in history, of which the name of the person in question is known, occurred in 1994, when Chris Clark bought the pizza.com domain for $20. Yes, he had to wait a long time, but in 2008 he managed to sell it for 2.6 million dollars.

Other examples: insurance.com was sold for about 28.5 million euros; HomeAway left 28 million euros in the vacationalrental.com domain; hotels.com cost $11 million.

What is clear is that something as simple as registering a domain on the Internet can bring you immense economic benefit.

Today it is something much more complicated, but it can happen. For example, Elon Musk bought the x.com domain for about $5 million after Twitter’s rebranding.

The first mouse

Technically, the creator did not become a millionaire and, today, it is an absolute indispensable part of the computer, At the time it was not successful and Doug Engelbart did not have any success.

It was an archaic device: a small wooden box with 2 small metal wheels, whose movement was transformed through calculation into a diagram that the computer understood and was shown with an arrow on the monitor.

His vision was far ahead of its era and was never successful until 1987, when the patent became public domain.

Here Logitech came into play, a company that helped spread this invention, which earned huge amounts of money with mice.

The Million Dollar Page

In 2005 and at the age of 21, Alex Tew created the Million Dollar landing page, the first of its kind.

He sold nearly 1 million pixels for $1 per piece of advertising space.all to pay for his university education.

It was an absolute success: in 4 months it sold all possible space after the website began to attract media attention and all the advertising space was purchased.

Such was the impact that he dropped out of university, began a career as an entrepreneur and is now co-founder of the meditation application Calm, a unicorn that has already exceeded $1 billion in valuation.

iFart

We have to go back to 2008, the time of the first years of the App Store.

Joel Colm saw the opportunity and launched an app which simply emitted a fart through the device’s speaker.

At Christmas 2008 it became the best-selling app on the Sote App and Colm earned more than 9,000 euros a day for several months since its launch.

Airbnb

Depositphotos

The original idea couldn’t be sillier.

Yes, it responded to a real need for Brian Chesky and Joe Gebbia, creators of the million-dollar application, but they surely did not expect the massive success since they launched it in 2007.

What happened? The young people had no way to pay the rent for their apartment and They decided to install some inflatable mattresses in an empty room to receive guests and earn some money.

Air Bed and Breakfast, the name by which the app was known in the beginning, earned $160 on its first night, after 3 clients slept and had breakfast in the house.

It now has profits of $1,893 million, according to its latest financial report.

Tamagotchi

A simple egg-shaped toy that required caring for a digital pet.

One of the most famous products of the 90s that comes from a then little girl, Aki Maita, who simply wanted to have a pet, but his economic situation did not allow it.

In 1994, while watching television with his parents, he saw an advertisement in which a mother prevented her son from taking a turtle to school.

Shortly afterward he teamed up with Akihiro Yokai, who practically took all the credit.

The toy, over the last 25 years, has sold more than 90 million units and was even released a few years ago.

The mobile support

PopSocket

In the early 2010s, David Barnett created a cell phone accessory to prevent headphone cables from getting tangled.

A couple of giant buttons that Barnett glued to the back of his iPhone to avoid the problem.

Since its launch in 2014, PopSockets have sold more than 40 million grips around the world and there are practically all types.

Now, these buttons also have many different shapes such as rings, with the shapes of characters from series or movies or much more.

Of course, they are different companies that have nothing to do with Barnett, but this was the person who popularized this curious accessory that is seen on thousands of people’s mobile phones.

Palo selfie

You extend your arm and you can’t fit everyone in the photo. Today, the answer is simple: a selfie stick.

A gadget that is silly, given its simplicity, but is more useful than it seems.

Wayne Fromm filed the patent for the selfie stick in the United States in 2005 and began selling the so-called QuikPod.

Success came in 2015, because Times magazine considered it one of the most revolutionary devices in technology, at which time sales of selfie sticks increased by 400% on Amazon.

The story is striking, since in the 1980s, Hiroshi Ueada created a similar invention, but it was described as one of the most useless Japanese devices of all time.

Fromm, for his part, is considered the inventor of the modern selfie stick and has made a fortune of millions of dollars.