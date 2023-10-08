Immerse yourself in the world of comics and discover the most iconic adventures of the God of Deception

From that Loki that we met on the screens with “Thor” in 2011, to his renewed appearance on the Disney+ platform, we have seen a constant evolution of the character, outside of the Loki comics. Influenced by empathy Tom Hiddleston he managed to convey, going from an antagonist to an antihero with multiple outcomes. But what makes a Loki really Loki?

The second season of the series is made up of six episodes that take us deeper into the Marvel Studios cinematic universe, exploring the end of the first season where Loki finds himself in an altered version of the AVT. Along with the likes of Mobius, Huntress B-15, and a host of familiar and new faces.the plot will focus on the search for Sylvie and Miss Minutes, as the God of Lies tries to find his purpose in the vast Multiverse.

Loki: The legacy in the comics

Loki’s story is not recent. Inspired by Norse legends, Stan Lee and Jack Kirby introduced us to a cunning and treacherous Loki in 1962 in “Journey into Mystery” #85. Over the yearswe have seen the God of Deception in various facets, from a villain to a young man trying to correct his past mistakes in “Loki: Journey into Mystery”, through adventures with the Young Avengers and even trying to be the best version of himself in “ Loki: Agent of Asgard.”

And if we talk about iconic moments, we cannot forget the “Would you vote for Loki?” campaign. #Loki2016”, where 75.3% of the participants stated that they would do it. A bold proposal that reflects the duality and charisma of the character.

The Loki we see on screen is not born out of nowhere. He is influenced and built from the pages of the comics in which he has starred. Stories like “Vote for Loki” or “Loki: The God Who Fell to Earth” They have molded the character, giving him depth and nuances that make him unique. And it is that combination of his history in the Loki comics and Tom Hiddleston’s interpretation that has made Loki such a beloved and followed character by fans.

8 Loki comics you should read if you like the character

1. MARVEL LIBRARY. THE MIGHTY THOR 1: The Beginning of the Legend Discover the origin and first adventures of The Mighty Thor at the birth of the Marvel Universe. From the first appearances of iconic characters such as Thor, Donald Blake, Jane Foster and, of course, Loki, this comic is essential for any fan. (ISBN: 9788411501583, 160 pp., €12.00)

2. VOTE FOR LOKI: President of the United States? Imagine Loki in the US presidential race. With his charisma and cunning, this comic will make you question: Is this another of his machinations or a genuine attempt at leadership? (ISBN: 9788413348858, 120 pp., €13.00)

3. MARVEL MUST-HAVE. ASEDIO: Osborn contra Asgard Norman Osborn’s “Dark Reign” faces its greatest challenge: Asgard. Can the heroes overcome their differences and face this threat? (ISBN: 9788411011884, 160 pp., €15.00)

4. GREAT MARVEL TREASURES. LOKI: BLOOD BROTHERS: The eternal rivalry Discover the complex relationship between Thor and Loki from a unique perspective, exploring the motivations and feelings of the God of Lies. (ISBN: 9788413341385, 120 pp., €35.00)

5. MARVEL OMNIBUS. LOKI: AGENT OF ASGARD: Redemption and betrayal Young Loki, in the service of Asgardia, faces deceptive missions as he seeks redemption for his past mistakes. Can the God of Deception really change? (ISBN: 9788411013048, 408 pp., €40.00)

6. LOKI: THE GOD WHO FELL TO EARTH: A new opportunity Following his death in The War of the Realms, Loki searches for his purpose, while Thor reminds him of his responsibilities. (ISBN: 9788413344027, 120 pp., €13.00)

7. MARVEL NOW! DELUXE. GILLEN AND MCKELVIE’S YOUNG AVENGERS: Heroic Adolescence Kieron Gillen and Jamie McKelvie reinvent teenage superheroes, including a young Loki ready to make a name for himself. (ISBN: 9788413340647, 360 pp., €35.00)

8. MARVEL NOW! DELUXE. THE WAR OF THE KINGDOMS: The world in conflict The Ten Kingdoms have fallen and now Midgard is the target. As Malekith and his allies invade, the world needs its heroes more than ever. (ISBN: 9788411502283, 200 pp., €26.00)

The figure of Loki has been essential in the Marvel Comics Universe, and these Loki comics are proof of his rich history and evolution. Whether you’re a fan of the Disney+ series or an avid comic book reader, these titles offer you an in-depth look at the charismatic God of Deception. Don’t miss them!