Although it may seem surprising, food can be your ally in the search for happiness. Behind some foods is serotonin, a hormone that is nicknamed the happiness hormone, since it exerts a powerful influence on how we feel throughout the day.

It should be noted that Low levels of serotonin in your body can cause discouragementwhile maintaining high levels can improve mood and make you feel happier.

Science supports the idea that certain foods have the power to stimulate the production of serotonin in your body, thus helping to improve your happiness quickly and effectively.

Foods that make you happier

Chocolate negro: This food is a source of flavonoids, compounds that can promote the synthesis of serotonin, the neurotransmitter that regulates mood. It also has antioxidants found in other foods, such as fruits and vegetables, but dark chocolate has a higher concentration of them. Banana: This fruit can help increase happiness due to its content of vitamin B6, tryptophan and carbohydrates that promote the production of serotonin and provide energy. Incorporating banana into your diet can be a delicious way to improve your emotional well-being. Coco: This food can increase happiness due to its tryptophan content and healthy fatty acids. The flavor and texture of coconut can also be comforting to many people, which can contribute to a feeling of satisfaction and happiness when consuming it. Café: Coffee is capable of stimulating the central nervous system and increasing the release of neurotransmitters such as dopamine and serotonin, which are related to the feeling of well-being. Additionally, caffeine can improve alertness as well as concentration, which can contribute to a greater feeling of energy. But its consumption should be moderate. Avocado: Avocado is a source of health-beneficial monounsaturated fats, which can help raise serotonin levels. These types of fats are also found in olive oil, nuts and seeds. Berries: Among the foods that can support your mental and emotional health are berries, such as strawberries and blueberries. They contain high levels of antioxidants and vitamin C, which help protect cells from oxidative stress and strengthen the immune system. fermented foods: Probiotics are beneficial microorganisms found in some fermented foods such as yogurt. It can help improve your digestive health and, at the same time, your emotional well-being. This is because there is a two-way communication between the gut and the brain, which can affect your mood. Fungus: Mushrooms, as well as mushrooms and mushrooms, are foods rich in tryptophan and vitamin D. These nutrients promote the synthesis of serotonin, a neurotransmitter that regulates mood. Therefore, consuming this food can help you feel better, but above all happier.

An important point to mention is that these foods can help improve your mood, but do not forget that happiness also depends on other aspects, such as physical activity, rest and social relationships.

In this sense, do not expect that a single bite will make you the happiest person in the world, so consider always eating them in your daily diet.