loading…

Iran had a big role in supporting Hamas in launching Operation Al-Aqsa Storm. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The surprise Hamas attack on Israel was of a scale and sophistication previously considered unthinkable. This would be impossible without Iran’s support.

Hamas attackers came by land, sea and air, overwhelmed Israel’s defenses, and killed more than 900 people in the country, both soldiers and citizens.

The level of planning required for such an attack raises the question of whether Hamas can carry it out on its own – and if Hamas does get help, whether it could come from its long-time backer in the region, namely Iran.

Tehran, which has praised the operation, denies involvement. Iran’s mission to the UN issued a statement calling the attack “strictly autonomous and in line with the legitimate interests of the Palestinian people.”

Here are 8 pieces of evidence of Iran’s involvement in Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.

1. Have the same enemies, namely the United States and Israel



Photo/Reuters

Deputy national security adviser Jon Finer reiterated Monday that the United States believes Iran is “widely involved” in Hamas attacks on Israel, but said the U.S. has no “direct information” linking the attacks to Iran at this time.

“What we can understand clearly is that Iran is broadly complicit in these attacks because it has supported Hamas for decades,” Finer said during an appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” referring to weapons, training and financial support. other.

He continued, “What we do not have is any direct information indicating Iranian involvement in ordering or planning the attacks that occurred over the past several days. That is something we will continue to watch closely.”

2. Have the same goal, namely destroying Israel and the United States



Photo/Reuters

But developments in Iran’s relations with Hamas and its Palestinian partner, Islamic Jihad, have been well documented. Palestinian Islamic Jihad – a Gaza-based militant group that is smaller than Hamas but has significant fighting power in the coastal region – has enjoyed a long public alliance with Tehran.

In contrast, Hamas has a more ambiguous relationship with Iran, and turned against Iran for several years due to its support for Syrian dictator, President Bashar al-Assad, during the country’s civil war. Eventually they returned to Tehran’s orbit, and openly communicated with Iran and its paramilitary allies regarding its militant aims.

3. Iran provides IDR 1.5 trillion per year to Hamas



Photo/Reuters