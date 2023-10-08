loading…

Injured Palestinian civilians arrive at Al Syifa Hospital after the Israeli attack on Gaza City, Gaza Strip on Monday (16/10/2023). Photo/AP/Abed Khaled

TEL AVIV – The conflict between Israel and Palestine heated up again in October 2023, after Israel launched air strikes on the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli attack was triggered by a surprise attack from the Hamas group which controls the Gaza Strip.

Israeli attacks have caused casualties and damage to infrastructure in the Gaza Strip. Israeli attacks have killed thousands of civilians, including women and children.

Even though Israel’s attacks have drawn criticism from various parties, there are several countries that remain loyal to support Israel. These countries include:

1. United States

The United States is Israel’s main ally. The country has provided military, economic and diplomatic support to Israel for many years.

On October 13, 2023, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, issued a statement supporting Israel. Biden said Israel has the right to defend itself from Hamas rocket attacks.

2. England

Britain is also Israel’s main ally. The country has provided military and diplomatic support to Israel for years.

On 14 October 2023, the UK issued a statement supporting Israel. Britain said that Israel had the right to defend itself from Hamas rocket attacks.

3. France

France has expressed its support for Israel, but has also called for a ceasefire.

On October 13, 2023, France issued a statement saying that Israel had the right to defend itself, but also called for a ceasefire.