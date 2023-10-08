Suara.com – Fuji is quite new in the Indonesian entertainment world. Even so, Fuji already has many fans who are considered fanatical to the point that some individuals like to attack other artists.

For the recent actions of fans, especially towards Tissa Biani, Fuji apologized. The sister-in-law of the late Vanessa Angel admitted that she often reprimanded and reminded fans, but also couldn’t always control them.

Apart from Tissa Biani, who other artists were attacked by Fuji fans? Check out the full review below.

1. Tissa Biani

Recently, Tissa Biani expressed his annoyance because his style was said to be similar to Fuji. Tissa Biani said that Fuji fans have no ethics and morals so they hurt other people as they please.

2. Aaliyah Massaid

Aaliyah Massaid’s style is often said to be similar to Fuji. However, unlike Tissa, Fuji fans compared Aaliyah because of her status as Tariq Halilintar’s new girlfriend.

3. Aurel Hermansyah

Still regarding the closeness of Aaliyah Massaid and Tariq Halilintar, Aurel Hermansyah, who matched them, was also attacked by Fuji fans. Even though their relationship remained good, Aurel and Atta Halilintar even played at Fuji’s house after the incident.

4. Ashanti

A video clip showing Ashanty ignoring Fuji’s invitation to shake hands went viral in August 2022. Fuji fans did not accept it and attacked Ashanty, who admitted that he had no problem with Fadly Faisal’s younger brother.

5. Elly Sugigi

Elly Sugigi’s opinion that Fuji was an arrogant artist made fans furious and attacked and insulted him physically. Elly Sugigi finally apologized.

6. Nikita Mirzani

When Fuji’s name was on the rise after Vanessa Angel died, fans were furious to find out that Nikita Mirzani often made spicy sarcasm. However, after two years passed, Nikita Mirzani and Fuji showed closeness.

7. Chandrika Chika

Just like Aaliyah Massaid, Chandrika Chika was attacked by Fuji fans because she was close to Tariq Halilintar. It’s just different from Aaliyah, Chika was close to Tariq before Fuji.

8. Hasyakyla Utami

Hasyakyla Utami, former JKT48, was once terrorized by Fuji fans after commenting with laughing while crying emojis on a Twitter

That’s a series of artists attacked by Fuji fans for various reasons behind it. What do you think?

Contributor: Neressa Prahastiwi