We have been testing el televisor LG QNED Mini LED 4K86 de la serie 86, and we are going to answer all the questions you have asked us about him on our Instagram profile. It is a 75-inch television that combines the latest in LED technology to improve colors and backlighting.

Q&A of the LG QNED86, in video

We are going to start the video by answering all the questions related to TV panel technologies. The acronym QNED refers to the systems used by television to create and reproduce color: QuantumDots and Nanocell Plus.

QuantumDots are tiny semiconductor materials, and their function is to power transform blue light into any other color. Meanwhile, Nanocell Plus technology eliminates waves of unwanted colors, eliminating colors that are not pure. In addition, we also took the opportunity to talk about the advantages of MiniLED panels to improve brightness capacity.

Another of the most repeated questions is about its black level and its dark tones. Here, although it is very difficult to capture on camera what our eyes see, in our video you will see that the black level is very good and very intense. In addition, we tell you about the Dolby Vision, HDR 10 Pro, HDR HLG and HDR HGiG technologies that the panel includes and its functions.

In the video you will also find answers to the questions of what is the size of this 4K television, and we also stop to talk about the television processor. This is a television with artificial intelligence, which improves image and sound quality by recognizing the type of sound. We also explain what improves these functions.

Finally, we finish talking about other features such as its sound, and yes it is a good television to play to your favorite video games. We also mention the gaming technologies it supports and much more. But the best thing is that you watch our video in depth to clear up any doubts.

This content is a collaboration and sponsorship between Xataka and the brand, but there is no agreement on the script or the selection of the topics. The editorial content is created entirely by Xataka.