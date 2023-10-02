The Porsche 718 GT4 RS Panamericana is a little more special and special. And more unique.

The career of the current Porsche 718 is almost over, but they choose to throw a good party. They already did that with the 718 GT4 RS and the 718 Spyder RS, but now there is another special one.

The name of this version is quite long, here it comes: Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS TAG Heuer x Porsche – Legends of Panamericana. This version puts a 718 in the spotlight that won the Carrera Panamericana at the time.

In both cases they are Le Mans silver, not to be confused with Carrera GT silver, with which you can still order the car from the factory. The color comes from a special 911, the 911 Carrera GTS Le Mans Centenary Edition.

7178 GT4 RS Panamericana

The Cayman is equipped with the necessary Tag Heuer finery. In doing so, they go further than the average watch sponsor does with a special from a sports car brand. You will see logos on the end plates of the spoiler, as well as on the center caps. They also put a sticker on the airbox. This way, the Houw Auto mechanic knows exactly what your favorite watch brand is. Then there are the necessary stickers, also from other sponsors.

In the interior we see that a different color of upholstery is indeed possible in a 718 GT4 RS. The chairs are now completely red in their entirety. Cool! It is somewhat reminiscent of the Honda NSX Type-R, although the 718 from the 1950s also had this. Also makes a bit more sense.

152 in 154

The center console is special for number ‘154’. There is a Tag Heuer stopwatch there. You cannot buy them separately, you will have to buy the complete car (or vice versa).

Speaking of buying, that’s going to be quite a job. There are only two of them: number 152 (recognizable by the 152 stickers) and number 154 (recognizable by the 154 stickers). They both correspond to an old 718 from 1953.

Of Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS TAG Heuer x Porsche – Legends of Panamericana is not the only special Porsche that puts Panamericana in the spotlight. Previously there was a 911 Panamericana Special. Only one of them was built. Number 152 will soon be auctioned, what they will do with number 154: I have no idea.

