The pandemic has affected many of our habits and behaviors but, in the times of zoom, perhaps one of the most curious is that of go under the knife of a cosmetic surgeon, nothing less than to add a few centimeters to your height. That’s what quite a few engineers in Silicon Valley seem to have done.

Work centers have had different rhythms when it comes to getting their employees back to their jobs. From those who never had the opportunity to work from home because the characteristics of their work prevented it to those who continue to work in pajama pants today.

But saving those two extremes Perhaps many have been surprised to see their colleagues somewhat changed. In Silicon Valley, more than one seems to have returned to the office with a few centimeters taller: this type of operations has grown significantly during the pandemic, or at least that is what Kevin Debiparshad, a surgeon who operates in the American state of Nevada and which ensures that among its clients, one of the most common profiles is precisely the engineer from ‘big tech’.

The operation is simple on paper, but forceful: it requires breaking both of the interested party’s femurs. During the operation, a metal structure is inserted and nailed to the bone. After this operation, the nails move progressively further away, at a rate of one millimeter per day thanks to a magnetic control system.

This phase lasts three months. The bone regenerates, filling the gap left by the breakage and displacement of the ends of the bone. The process can take several more months. in which the patient’s new bone will not be completely solidified.

The long recovery period may be the first drawback, but anyone who wants to gain a few centimeters will have to take into account some more discomfort. The first is that the result may seem a bit strange. All height is gained in the legs, so the proportions of the body change.

The process is painful, not only affecting the bones, but also requiring nerves and muscles to adapt to the new length. This pain can be intense. Debiparshad also warns that it can lead to some loss of agility. So it may not be a great idea for someone who is just a few inches away from making the basketball team.

And of course the price. The process can cost between $70,000 and $150,000, depending on how many centimeters the patient wants to add. The range is between 7.6 and 15.2 centimeters. To reach these more than 15 centimeters, the operations also affect the patients’ tibias.

Some financial institutions have seen the business and offer installment payments, about $1,200 a month, but in general the prices quite limit the profile of the clients (broad within this limitation).

Height increase operations are especially (although not exclusively) in demand by men. The stigma of cosmetic surgery is declining, and more markedly in men. In Spain only 16.6% of the almost 400,000 cosmetic surgery operations performed each year They are done on male patients according to the Spanish Society of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery.

Silicon Valley already seemed to have soaked up this trend for cosmetic surgery in times before the pandemic, although on that occasion the news referred to lesser interventions, such as laser treatments or the classic Botox.

However, we cannot speak of a disappearance of the stigma: at least in the case of height increase surgery most prefer to hide the operation, at least outside its narrowest circles. In any case, the aesthetic stigma seems to prevail for many.

Like so many other aesthetic operations, the origin of this intervention has its origins in reconstructive surgery. Gavriil Ilizarov was a Soviet doctor who in 1951 developed a system for applying bone elongation (the lengthening of a bone) to the legs.

The objective was to treat trauma, congenital differences in leg length and other possible disorders, but today its uses also include making us grow a few centimeters.

Ilizarov’s apparatus at first glance has little to do with its modern version. In its old version, the mechanism consisted of a structure similar to a scaffolding that surrounded the extremity. The system applied to aesthetic operations on the femur is much less elaborate, only visible through an x-ray.

Image | Anna Shvets