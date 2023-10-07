Join the conversation

Los X-Men They have always been considered one of the most emblematic groups in the Marvel Universe. Taking into account that there are practically countless mutants that belong to the group, the mutation component is completely random. However, there are some X-Men who share abilities with similar properties. Some of them are mental powers, superhuman strength, the ability to fly or being able to heal from brutal wounds. However, this is not what always happens since there are many X-Men Strangers out there who have powers no one would believe exist. We bring them a compilation of 7 X-Men with some of the most curious powers that can be found in the Marvel Universe:

Beak

We normally associate powers with lucky people. Flying through the sky or running at superhuman speeds is something that humans can only dream of. However, not all powers are a blessing for their possessors. The mutant gene is completely random and what happened to Beak when his powers first manifested you may never want to happen to you. Many mutants have powers linked to the figure of animals, and they are usually quite useful in the Marvel Universe. Some characters like Wolfsbane They have attributes typical of wild animals such as claws, sharp teeth, and abilities focused on the physical attribute, which makes them X-Men much fiercer in combat. This is not the case with Beak: a humanoid chicken that is boneless and featherless.

Beak is able to fly, has short claws and its beak is sharp. Although it may seem like his powers could be useful they are mostly not. Beak’s mutation seems to be more of a curse than a blessing and it is likely that he would have preferred never to change. Despite this, Beak’s sobriety has made him a much more respectable X-Men than he appears. Beak’s time with the

Beast

Definitely, Beast es one of the oldest and best known X-Men characters. Although it is now going through one of the darkest moments in its history, Bestia has always been one of the cornerstones of this group so characteristic of Marvel. Beast has always been known for his blue fur, but this was not always the case. Hank McCoy’s powers They manifested themselves for the first time, showing hands and feet of gigantic proportions, without really knowing what was happening.

It makes some sense that he has larger than normal hands and feet because his mutant gene boosted his physique, but his hands and feet became a comic relief on many pages of Marvel. It was very strange that this was the way his powers manifested in his early stages as a hero. Later, his own genetic tinkering would cause the final development of his mutant genome which would also initiate a series of secondary mutations, although These traits were not part of his mutation. Beast’s powers They have always been much stranger than they seem, but only in their origin.

Eyeboy

Wolverine, Cyclops o Magneto They are some of the best-known X-Men of all time, but there are others not so famous who earned an important position for many years in Marvel. Krakoa was a defining moment for many of these X-Men. A member who stood out above the rest and whom no one thought about much before was Eyeboy. The powers of Eyeboy They are basically what one would expect from someone named that: his body was covered with infinite eyes. At first, this power did not seem very useful beyond his faultless vision, but he soon realized that he could see things that human eyes could not.

Eyeboy can see the entire electromagnetic spectrum, has microscopic vision and can see energy signatures from different sources. Eyeboy did an amazing job as a detective for the group known as X-Factor, and his powers were quite useful at the time, but there really was no reason as to why he needed to be covered in numerous eyes. Eyeboy might have the same powers with just one pair of eyes in his head, but he is much more unforgettable to see him full of eyes on his body.

Marrow

At first, Médula’s powers were quite questioned. Marrow’s bones grew uncontrollably, even breaking her skin. Marrow could break them and use them as weapons. Over time, Marrow He learned to more efficiently control the bone growth of his body and was able to form armor, claws, and incredible spears. However, later his powers returned to his status quo ante.

His most distinctive ability was the ability to manipulate and control the shape of your own bones. Marrow He is also capable of hardening his bones to increase their strength and durability.

Forge

Forge He has always maintained a very diffuse line of what it means to be a hero. Forge’s main power It is based on harnessing shamanic magic to create any technology one can imagine. However, Forge does not have any knowledge based on physics, mathematics or science so The only limit to what you can or cannot create is your own imagination..

On numerous occasions Forge has been able to make many devices that scientists can only dream of come true. In fact, even after creating something, Forge has to do research to understand how the tools he devises are used. The summary is that the mutant Forge is no genius, but he has the power to create anything he can devise. If you’re building something in a discipline you don’t really understand, you might not know how to take advantage of it.

Rogue

Rogue’s powers They only seem normal in the Marvel Universe because they’ve been around for so long. Rogue is able to drain the life force of enemies from her, but this seems to has no apparent use. In addition, Marvel has considered on numerous occasions that his powers could be typical of a villain. For this same reason, when Rogue made her first debut she was presented as a villain. You could say that Rogue is a kind of psychic vampire with some upgrades thrown in.

Adding her the ability to absorb energy and memory is a little different than what’s been shown in the comics so far. The strangest thing of all is that the life force that Rogue drains it’s not going anywhere. This is the main reason why his powers turn out to be highly inefficient. The fact that the life force he drains is there and has no use is quite strange, but perhaps it’s just because he doesn’t really know how his power works.

Cyclops

Most of the fans of Marvel will agree that Cyclops es the best leader the X-Men have ever had. Although he has gone through his dark moments, Cyclops has only sought the best for himself. Marvel’s most persecuted race. Cyclops’ powers are characterized by expelling energy through his eyes and are capable of subduing any person, demonstrating amazing strength. Laser beams may not look strange, but those from Cyclops They are especially different from the rest.

Your energy projection could be considered solid. In fact, they have an impact more similar to receiving a blow than leaving burns. Scott Summers has never been able to control his powers completely and this led him to put on the glasses that characterize his suit so much. The impact of Cyclops’ heat blasts is based on kinetic force and is basically solid in every way.

Join the conversation