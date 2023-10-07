The western genre, with its unique mix of adventure, action and drama, has captivated audiences for quite a few years. Despite its history, it has not always been at the peak of popularity in the current era of entertainment, where other genres manage to attract a large number of viewers.

However, western series They remain a hidden gem in the catalog of almost all streaming platformseven on a recent SkyShowtime.

On this occasion, it is time to embark on a journey through the Wild West on the screen, putting on the table seven western series that you can find on platforms.

From stories of outlaws and ranchers to stories of loyalty and adventure, these series offer a glimpse into a historical period that still has its magic. So, prepare your cowboy hat and your saddle to present these great western series that you can find on SkyShowtime and other platforms:

1923 (2022)

Later we will talk about the Duttons again, but in this case, the plot, and just like in Yellowstone, focuses on the fight to maintain the estate’s legacy, but this time in the 1920sunder the tutelage of patriarch Jacob Dutton and matriarch Kara Dutton—Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren—who play a great role as his advisor and unwavering support.

Control of the property passed to them after the death of the original founders, James and Margaret, in 1883.

In this year, the situation becomes truly complex, with a shortage of grass for the cattle, leading Jacob to come into conflict with the shepherds led by Banner Creighton and his wealthy accomplice, Donald Whitfield, who They are determined to annihilate the Duttons and take away their lands. You can watch it on SkyShowtime.

Deadwood (2004)

Deadwood is a masterful example of how a series can bring a historical period to life in an authentic way that manages to resonate with the viewer.

Set in South Dakota during the gold rush of the 1870sthe series features a mix of historical and fictional characters as they explore the problems of building a civilization amidst the law of the fittest.

Ian McShane shines in his role as Al Swearengen, a saloon owner and one of the most memorable characters in television history.

Westworld (2016)

HBO Max

We came in a theme park where the hosts are robots built to entertain visitorswhere there is a laboratory that creates stories and adventures for the simulation. Dolores Abernathy and Teddy Flood are the main hosts: the damsel in distress and the hero, respectively. Maeve Millay runs a brothel and Héctor Escatón plays an outlaw.

These hosts operate in an endless loop where they reboot once they are killed. The central human figure in this universe of machines is Dr. Robert Ford, the park’s creator.

With all this on the table, you are going to watch each episode carefully, you will search social networks afterwards and you will read several summaries and the fact is that, It’s hard to tell, you don’t really know who’s supposed to be a robot or who’s a human.. You have it available on HBO Max.

Welcome to Utmark (2021)

We are leaving with a Scandinavian black comedy that takes place in a quiet remote town called Utmark. The plot follows two sheriffs, Toivo and Viggo, whose main concern is to maintain peace in this idyllic place, where the daily routine is rarely disturbed.

However, when a series of peculiar events and conflicts begin to disturb the harmony of Utmark, the sheriffs find themselves drawn into increasingly absurd and challenging situations.

This series is going to delve deeply into how these characters try to face these challenges, while the tranquility of the town gradually crumbles. You can see it on SkyShowtime.

Yellowstone (2018)

Yellowstone, mentioned above, is a drama that focuses on the Dutton family, owners of the largest ranch in the United States. The plot follows John Dutton, the family patriarch, as he struggles to maintain control of the territory of Yellowstone, which is surrounded by competitors and constant conflict.

Little by little you will be immersed in the complex family dynamics, political tensions and economic challenges that the Dutton family faces in his effort to maintain his legacy and preserve Yellowstone Ranch. It is available on SkyShowtime.

Godless (2017)

This western takes place in the 1880s in a town called La Belle in New Mexico. The plot follows Roy Goode, an outlaw on the run from his former gang, who seeks refuge in La Belle.

However, This town is unusual in the Old West in that it is inhabited mostly by women after a mine tragedy claimed the lives of most of the men.

Roy’s arrival sparks all kinds of tensions and conflicts, as notorious outlaw Frank Griffin, leader of Roy’s gang, approaches the town seeking revenge. The fight for survival and the resistance of the women of La Belle against the threat of Griffin will be at the center of all the action. You can see it on Netflix.

The Son (2017)

Lastly, this series follows the life of Eli McCullough, a man born in the 1830s who becomes a powerful figure in the expansion of the American West.

The story unfolds in two different timelines: one showing Eli’s youth as a prisoner of a Comanche tribe, where he learns the customs and art of war, and the other showing him as a grown man who becomes a a successful rancher and oil magnate. It is available on Prime Video.