Suara.com – Recently, Medan residents were shocked by the distribution of synthetic rice in their area. A resident named Teti suspected that the rice he bought was synthetic because of the strong plastic smell.

So, is there a way to differentiate between real rice and plastic? Because not only the taste, synthetic rice is also not good for health so it needs to be avoided.

How to differentiate between real rice and plastic rice

When buying rice, make sure to pay attention to the following things.

1. Smell the aroma of the rice

Real rice usually has a distinctive and fresh aroma, smells slightly of rice and is not too musty.

Meanwhile, plastic rice tends to have a chemical or unnatural aroma. Apart from that, plastic rice usually smells more strange because fragrance is added.

2. Pay attention to the color and shine of the rice

You can use the color and shine of the rice as a way to differentiate between real and plastic rice. Real rice usually has a natural color that is slightly transparent and not too shiny.

Meanwhile, plastic rice tends to be too white in color and excessively shiny.

You can also see the center of the rice grains. In real rice there is usually a small white color (not clear), while in plastic rice the color is pure white and clear.

3. Check the water level

Real rice usually has a lower water content compared to synthetic or plastic rice. High water content can make rice quickly go stale and moldy.

You can also check by soaking the rice. In real rice, the soaking water will turn whiter. Meanwhile, with plastic rice, the soaking water does not mix and will not change color.

4. Pay attention to the packaging and labels

Quality rice products are usually sold with good packaging and clear labels.

The label must include information such as the name of the producer, type of rice, production date, expiration date, distribution permit number and halal logo.

So, if the rice packaging or label looks bad, unclear, or suspicious, you should not buy it.

5. Chew rice

Another way to differentiate between plastic and real rice is to chew it.

Real rice will have a hard and dry texture when chewed, while plastic rice will be softer and slippery.

Real rice will also have a sweet taste because the carbohydrate glucose in rice is completely broken down, while plastic rice tastes bland and bland.

6. Burn the rice

Real rice should not burn if exposed to fire, it still emits the aroma of rice.

Meanwhile, plastic rice will quickly burn if exposed to fire, and emit a bitter or chemical aroma.

7. Cook

When you cook real rice, you will see it expand and become fluffier, while plastic rice will actually shrink and become hard.

Real rice will also stick together when cooked, whereas plastic rice will separate.

