The AIS (Archipelagic & Island States) Island Countries Summit was held this year in Indonesia. Photo/aisforum.org

not – The AIS (Archipelagic & Island States) Summit will host Indonesia on October 11 2023.

The High Level Conference which will be held in Bali will be attended by a number of Presidents and Prime Ministers from several countries.

Reporting from the official AIS Forum page, Archipelagic and Island States (AIS) is a forum designed to cover island countries regardless of their area and level of development.

The aim of establishing AIS is to overcome the challenges of exploiting marine resources for sustainable economic growth, resilience to climate change, marine pollution, emergency management, and improving sustainable fisheries.

Even though it has 51 member countries, not all state leaders will attend the AIS Island Countries Summit in Bali.

Currently it is estimated that only 7 heads of state will attend, and the rest will be represented by deputy prime ministers and ambassadors.

7 Presidents and PMs who will attend the AIS Island Countries Summit in Bali

1. Christian Louis Ntsay

Christian Louis Ntsay is the Prime Minister of Madagascar and is one of the heads of state whose attendance has been confirmed at the AIS Island Countries Summit in Bali.

Madagascar is an island country in the East African region. Relations between Indonesia and Madagascar have been going on since 1975.

2. Azali Assoumani

Next there is the President of the Comoros Union who will attend the AIS Island Countries Summit in Bali. Relations between Indonesia and the Comorian Union itself have been established since 1989.