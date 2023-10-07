On Thursday morning in Bavaria, southern Germany, 7 people died and 16 were injured in the accident of a van suspected of illegally transporting migrants. The van, a Mercedes Vito, ran off the road and overturned while the driver tried to avoid a police check. It was approved to carry nine people and most of the 23 passengers could not wear seatbelts. According to the police, there were people from Turkey and Syria on board.

The accident occurred near the town of Ampfing, about 60 kilometers from Munich, on the A94, a road coming from the border with Austria and on which many migrants pass on their way to Germany. The German government recently increased controls on the eastern border to reduce migrant arrivals. The van had an Austrian license plate and the driver, who survived the accident, is a stateless person, that is, without the citizenship of any country, residing in Austria.

