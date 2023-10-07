Suara.com – Arsenal will host Manchester City in the eighth week of the 2023/2024 Premier League match. The following are interesting facts ahead of Arsenal vs Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium, Sunday (8/10/2023) evening WIB.

Arsenal and Manchester City competed fiercely on the path to winning the Premier League last season, which continues into this season.

Arsenal is currently in third place in the Premier League standings with 17 points from the seven matches they have played. Meanwhile, Manchester City is in second place with 18 points.

The top of the standings itself is currently occupied by Tottenham Hotspur (20 points) who have played their eighth match in the week.

The results in the match will be very important for Man City and Arsenal in the competition at the top of the standings.

The following are interesting facts ahead of the Arsenal vs Manchester City match in the Premier League:

1. Arsenal are unbeaten in their last eight matches in the Premier League.

2. Mikel Arteta has beaten 23 of the 24 teams he has faced as a manager in the Premier League, failing to record a win only against Manchester City, losing all seven meetings.

3. Arsenal have lost their last 12 league games in a row against Manchester City – their worst losing streak against a single opponent in their history.

4. Manchester City have won just one of their away games against a team that finished in the top nine in the Premier League in 2022/23.