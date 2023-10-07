Nintendo has an immense history of franchises under its belt. At the end of the day all tour since 1989 and previously it has cemented and cared for the birth of great sagas. Some of them like Super Mario and Zelda are still standing and more vivid than ever. However, the passing of the years has made other more classic ones have fallen into a lethargy. A lethargy that has managed to bury them in the snows of time, but not forget. And this is where the objective of this article comes in.

With the future arrival of Nintendo Switch 2we can’t help but think about all the possibilities that the console can offer us. Not only from the graphic and technical point of view, if not from the point of view of collecting what we have forgotten, and giving it shape again. And when we talk about reviving them, it means giving them new installments, new games with which we can continue entertaining ourselves like we did years ago. Let’s take a trip, a review of the 7 sagas forgotten by Nintendo, which we should see on Switch 2.

7 sagas forgotten by Nintendo that could arrive with Nintendo Switch 2

Golden Sun, the masterpiece immersed in the dream of time

Golden Sun is one of those franchises that has gone down forever in Nintendo history. Year after year, the community gathers to cross its fingers for news of a new Golden Sun game that allows you to continue enjoying one of the legendary sagas of the Japanese company, and that has been buried in the past for a long time. Dreaming is free and Golden Sun is the golden dream of millions of fans around the world. Nintendo has not left the franchise buried and under lock and key, but it is true that it is being missed, and that The release of Nintendo Switch 2 can serve as a catalyst to adapt the saga to new times.

F-Zero 99 the legendary racing game of an entire generation

Although this franchise has recently received juicy new features for Nintendo Switch Online, it is a fact that for years it has been one of the great ones forgotten by Nintendo. This resurgence with the arrival of the title to the console’s Online catalog is a good sign, and an indication that the game has left this stage of “forgetfulness” by the company. It will receive new content, however there are many voices that have joined together asking for a new title this time, and the arrival of Nintendo Switch 2 could facilitate this desire.

Kid Icarus, an ode to light and shadow

The last Kid Icarus game came out in 2012. This legendary Nintendo story It has now been more than a decade without showing signs of resuming again. The plot of Kid Icarus tells us about a time when both gods and men lived in harmony. The gods admired the side of light, and others turned their backs on the darkness. A story that mixes moral dilemmas, power, balance and the fight between heaven and the Underworld. A special game for single players who have seen how over the years there seems to be no sign of this saga being reborn.

Wario Land, one of the great candidates to appear on Nintendo Switch 2

At Nintendo we have many sagas that, due to fate and time and managing a wide range of franchises, have been relegated to the void over the years. This does not mean that they have been forgotten forever. Since 2008 Wario Land has not had new titles, even though Nintendo fans are looking forward to more adventures with this character. That he has always shown himself to be a villain from the Super Mario universe, but that he is much more than he can pretend.

Star Tropics, the Zelda that could have been and wasn’t

In its beginnings, Star Tropics drank a lot from The Legend of Zelda. The franchise that was born with the aim of attracting more players from other parts of the world (America mostly), was born and disappeared on the NES. This story was full of references to the United States, and although it was copied in operation and in the bases, from Zelda, it had its own plot, characters and story to tell us. Its beginnings were neither good nor bad, it was a title that managed to enter American culture, but it was not a success either. Star Tropics went from being cared for by Nintendo to being relegated as one of those games from the past that millions now miss.

Earthbound, a “thug” game that wanted to go further and that can be released on Nintendo Switch 2

EArthbound is a game that seeks to parody typical American movies. And the truth is that he achieves it. It is known as MOTHER in Japan, At the beginning it was a failure but over the years its figure has been exalted during these 28 years after its launch. The game was intended to be a new RPG, with the hope that it would reach the homes of audiences around the world. It had an initial budget of $2 million in marketing and did not perform very well in sales. In fact, the title was on the verge of being canceled due to many of its themes, but this ended up not happening. One of those missing Nintendo gems that people have mythologized over the years.

Ice Climber, a nostalgic title that founded the foundations

And to finish this list we have Ice Climber. A game that encouraged us to advance between levels, overcome dangers and live authentic adventures on NES. The 80s were full of great classic titles and this is one of them. Although this title came installed on the Mini Nintendo Entertainment System, people miss a new game, with graphics updated to the time, and surely the launch of Nintendo Switch 2 can open the door not only to this franchise, but to many more.

Sagas and forgotten games that They have formed a foundation and an entire history for Nintendo. We invite you to leave your own games in comments.