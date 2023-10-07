loading…

Children in Gaza are victims of cruelty by the Israeli army. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – For more than a week after the war, hundreds of children were reported killed and thousands more injured. Children and families in Gaza have practically run out of food, water, electricity, medicine and safe access to hospitals, after days of hostilities and the cutting off of all supply lines.

They were witnesses to Israel’s barbarism. It shows how they grew up and experienced trauma from the conflict that occurred. This could have a bad impact on their future.

Following are 7 facts about the suffering of children in Gaza who are victims of Israeli bombing.

1. 1 Child Killed Every 15 Minutes



Photo/Reuters

According to Al Jazeera, one child is killed every 15 minutes in Israeli bombing of Gaza, according to a Palestinian non-profit, highlighting the huge toll the current war is taking on children.

More than 100 children have been killed every day since Israel began bombing the besieged Palestinian enclave on October 7 after a deadly Hamas attack. More than 3,400 Palestinians were killed in Israel’s deadliest attack in decades.

“We are witnessing genocide in real-time,” said a spokesperson for The Defense for Children International – Palestine (DCIP).

At least 14 children were reportedly also among the 1,400 Israelis who were victims of the October 7 Hamas attack. About 200 people held by Hamas also include children. Israel has not released data on the demographics of all those killed in the attack.

2. Children are protected by the Geneva Conventions, but Israel violates them



Photo/Reuters

Yes, that’s how it is. Internationally accepted rules of armed conflict were adopted under the Geneva Conventions in 1949, which state that children must be protected and treated humanely.

Israel ratified the convention in 1951, just a few years after one and a half million Jewish children were murdered in Europe during the Holocaust. However, Israel does not recognize the 4th Geneva Convention, which protects civilians fighting the occupation, because Israel does not consider Palestine to be occupied territory.

The use of disproportionate military force in Gaza is considered by Israel to be a legitimate means of destroying Hamas. Therefore, the civilian deaths counted in the attacks, including children, do not amount to war crimes, Israel claims.

3. Experiencing Prolonged Trauma



Photo/Reuters

Parents, like Esra Abu Ghazzah, are trying to find ways to calm their children from the bombings and destruction around them. The 30-year-old mother told Al Jazeera that her children, aged eight and two, started vomiting after the airstrike, and also wet the bed. Both are responses to increased fear.