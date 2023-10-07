loading…

Russia has deployed Storm-Z troops, a battalion of convicts, to the front lines in Ukraine. Photo/REUTERS

MOSCOW – Russia has deployed Storm-Z troops to the front lines of the war zone in Ukraine. The deployment of these troops was revealed by Reuters, Tuesday (3/10/2023).

The independent organization in Russia that monitors the Russia-Ukraine war, the Conflict Intelligence Team, believes Storm-Z is only being used as a waste force. So it is not surprising that his position is that of a front line soldier with the greatest risk.

7 Facts about Russia’s Storm-Z Squad

1. Consists of convicts and soldiers who violate the rules

The Strom-Z squad was formed and consisted of convicts who were recruited into the army with the promise of freedom after participating in the war in Ukraine.

Of several sources interviewed by Reuters, one of the Storm-Z fighters said he was convicted of theft and then recruited from prison.

Apart from consisting of prisoners, the Storm-Z troops also consist of soldiers who were caught drunk, dissident soldiers or rogue soldiers who broke the rules.

2. Storm-Z Troops Used as War Fodder

Storm-Z troops are sent to the front lines in Ukraine in 2023 while the Russian and Ukrainian war is raging.

“Soldiers from the Storm-Z Troop, they are just meat (bait),” said a soldier from army unit number 40318 which was sent to Bakhmut in May and June 2023.

3. Not Given Medical Treatment when Wounded on the Battlefield

Information about the Storm-Z Troop was revealed by 13 sources, five of whom were members of the unit.