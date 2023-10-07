loading…

Sheikh Ahmed Yassin. Photo/english.palinfo.com

JAKARTA – Sheikh Ahmed Yassin is the founding figure of Hamas who may be unfamiliar to many people. His figure attracted a lot of attention after Hamas launched a military attack on Israel (7/10/2023).

His name is known as a top leader of the Palestinian militant group, Hamas. Founded in 1980, Hamas is known as the Islamic Resistance Movement and has a long history of conflict with Israel.

So what is the figure of Sheikh Ahmed Yassin? How did he act as the founder of Hamas? Here are 5 facts about the founder of Hamas that you need to know:

7Facts about Hamas Founder Sheikh Ahmed Yassin

1. Born and raised in Palestine

Sheikh Ahmed Yassin is the central figure behind the founding of Hamas, a political and military movement organization that plays an important role in Palestine.

Born in 1937 in the village of Ash-Shawwa, near Gaza City, Yassin dedicated his life to political and religious struggle.

Ahmed Yassin’s Palestinian passport lists his birth date as 1 January 1929, but Palestinian sources list his birth year as 1937.

2. Experienced paralysis since the age of 12

When he was 12 years old, Yassin had a sports accident which caused paralysis in both legs. After this incident, Yassin spent his life in a wheelchair.

3. As an educator and activist

He was a refugee in Gaza after 1948 and worked as a teacher, preacher, and community worker.

Ahmed Yassin traveled to Egypt in 1959. He took the opportunity to study at Ain Shams University for about a year.

Unfortunately, limited funds stopped his education. Therefore, he chose to return to Gaza with what he considered sufficient supplies.

After returning to Gaza, Yassin became actively involved in politics. He founded the Islamic Center in Gaza in 1973, which became the forerunner to the founding of Hamas.

4. Establishment of Hamas and Central Role

In 1987, Sheikh Ahmed Yassin was one of the founders of Hamas, a political and military movement that advocates Palestinian independence and fights for the rights of the Palestinian people.

Yassin played a central role in this organization, leading and inspiring millions of people to fight for the Palestinian national cause.

5. Prison Experience and Closeness to the Palestinian People

In 1989, Yassin ordered Hamas to kidnap Israeli soldiers in Israel, killing them.

Yassin was arrested following the kidnapping and murder of IDF soldier Ilan Sa’adon, and the discovery of the body of IDF soldier Avi Sasports, who was also kidnapped and killed.