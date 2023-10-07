loading…

Arab leaders pose for a group photo at the 41st Summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia, January 5, 2021. Photo/Algaloud Bookie/Saudi Royal Court/REUTERS

AL ULA – Al Ula is a historical city in Saudi Arabia which is located north of Medina. This city is known as the ‘Haunted City’ in Saudi Arabia.

It is so haunted that Rasulullah SAW also avoided this city, even if he was just stopping by. This could happen because the city of Al Ula is considered cursed.

So, what is the city of Al Ula like? Take a look at some of the facts below.

Al Ula City Facts

1. The City Where the Evil Genie Stopped

The city of Al Ula is one of the historical sites full of wonders in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This ancient city is called haunted and cursed because it is thought to be the residence of evil genies.

2. Capital of the Lihyanites

The city of Al Ula was once the capital of the Lihyanites (Dedanites), an ancient Arab kingdom that lived between the 7th and 6th centuries BC. This kingdom is famous for having its own writing system and language called Lihyanite.

3. Has Spectacular Archaeology

The city of Al Ula also has a spectacular archaeological site, namely Mada’in Saleh, which was built by the Nabateans more than 2,000 years ago.

Quoted from the World Abandoned page, Mada’in Saleh is the first UNESCO world heritage site in Saudi Arabia. The site already has nearly 100 tombs with intricate facades carved into sandstone.

4. Has a relationship with the Prophet Saleh

The city of Al Ula has a connection with the Prophet Saleh AS, who was sent by Allah SWT to call the Thamud people to monotheism.

However, the Thamud people rejected the preaching of Prophet Saleh AS and even killed the she-camel given as a miracle by Allah SWT.