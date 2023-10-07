Denpasar Voice – Do you often procrastinate on work? This may often be done by some people.

Procrastinating on something usually happens because of certain factors, but it is not uncommon for the effects of delaying to be detrimental to oneself.

To avoid this attitude of procrastination, you need to know that this attitude can be detrimental to yourself.

Here are 7 steps to stop procrastinating as reported by the Instagram account @animolife on Saturday (28/10/2023).

The first thing you have to do is ask yourself whether you need to change your procrastination attitude or not? Are you fed up with procrastination and want to be better?

If this is already within you, here are the steps you can take to really stop putting things off.

The first step is to talk to yourself, ask whether you just accept the fact that you like to procrastinate or are you fed up with procrastination.

The second step is to explore the reasons why you are postponing this, for example you need perfect results, you are afraid, you are bored, you don’t have a clear plan and your body or mind is too tired. Then look for a solution to the problem you are experiencing.

The third step is Eliminating Distractions, this step is required to be more productive and optimal as possible. While working, avoid playing games, chatting with friends, checking the marketplace or other distracting things.

The fourth step is to build productive habits by getting used to waking up early, getting into the habit of exercising 20 minutes every morning, sleeping 7-8 hours every day.

Reduce sugar consumption, meditate for 10 minutes per day, and take cold showers.

Step five, don’t think too long about it, when there is something you have to do, give yourself a time limit of 5 seconds to start doing it. Count from 5,4,3,2,1 then start. If it takes more than five seconds, your brain will create an excuse to postpone the work.

Step six start small and build momentum. Make ‘getting started’ something that feels easy

Step seven: take a break, after successfully doing the work, give yourself a moment to rest, you must be disciplined, but remain realistic.

Those are 7 easy steps to avoid procrastinating work that can be put into practice. (*/Ana AP)