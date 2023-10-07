If what you like is to be a little scared, what better than to resort to the many Spanish series that you currently have on streaming platforms. Many of them will leave you glued to the couch.

In recent years, the horror genre has experienced a great renaissance in the world of Spanish series, offering all kinds of plots that keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

These series They have managed to combine elements of mystery, the supernatural and horror in stories of all kinds that leave the public with their hair standing on end on many occasions.. As streaming platforms have expanded their catalogue, Spanish horror has emerged as a major genre that not only captivates audiences here, but also attracts viewers from further afield.

In this report and on the occasion of the premiere of The Messiah, the Spanish psychological horror series, you will enter a world of nightmares, paranormal mysteries and dark secrets. Each series, in its own unique style, offers a seamless experience that challenges narrative and emotional conventions.

From the unknown that hides in a small town to the family traditions that hide disturbing secrets, These Spanish horror series will keep you very attentive while you delve into Spanish horror in its purest essence:

30 Coins (2020)

HBO Max

In a small town in Spain, Father Vergara, An unconventional exorcist with a dark past arrives as the new priest. Soon, he becomes embroiled in a struggle between good and evil when he discovers that the town holds an ancient secret related to 30 coins with demonic powers.

Together with the veterinarian Elena and Mayor Paco, Father Vergara is going to delve deeply into a supernatural story full of mystery, horror and conspiracy. The series immerses you fully in a very complex plot full of intrigue and supernatural creatures that threaten the peace of the community.. In a few days it will premiere its second season, so you can’t miss it on HBO Max.

The Boarding School: The Summits (2021)

Prime Video

Set in a remote boarding school surrounded by a thick forest, the series follows a group of troubled teenage students who have been sent there to reform. But The boarding school hides dark secrets and paranormal phenomena that the students must face.

With strict rules and cruel punishments, the fight for survival becomes the center of the plot. The series combines elements of mystery, intrigue and horror with the tensions of adolescence, keeping you glued to the television. It is available on Prime Video.

In The Zone (2017)

Set in a post-apocalyptic future, the series takes place in an exclusion zone after a nuclear disaster. Here, A group of researchers fight to maintain order and security in a region marked by radiation and chaos.

When a brutal murder is discovered, an investigation begins that will bring to light dark secrets and big problems among the survivors. In this series you will find a mix of police thriller with science fiction elements and a quite tense atmosphere, creating a dystopian world full of dangers. You can see it on Movistar Plus+.

The Espookys (2019)

The series follows a group of friends in the city of Los Espookys who have a strange passion for horror and the paranormal. They decide to start a business that offers scary experiences to those seeking thrills.

As they create terrifying scenarios, from fake exorcisms to supernatural creatures, they find themselves trapped in increasingly strange and real situations. It is available on HBO Max.

Stories to keep you from sleeping (2021)

Inspired by the iconic 1960s series of the same name, this modern version features independent horror and suspense stories. Each episode presents a specific and totally unique plot that immerses you in chilling situations and totally unexpected twists.

From urban legends to ghost stories, Sleep Stories offers a horror experience at its finest., keeping alive the tradition of telling stories of this style that will keep you glued to the television. You can see it on Prime Video.

Walkers (2020)

This series focuses on a group of young people who, After a mysterious zombie infection, try to survive in a world devastated by the undead. The main characters must face dangers as they fight to stay alive and find a safe place.

With a story that is certainly quite intense and full of action, Caminantes renews the vision of the zombie genre. It is available on Disney+.

Terror and Fair (2019)

Lastly, this “Los Javis” series takes viewers to the April Fair in Seville, Spain, a joyful, colorful, music-filled event that becomes a macabre scene when supernatural forces begin to do their thing.

While the city’s inhabitants celebrate, they must face quite terrifying episodes and ghostly apparitions. If you want some folklore mixed with horror, this is certainly the perfect series. You can see it at Atresplayer.