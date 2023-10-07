loading…

Israel was proven to have used deadly white phosphorus bombs. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Human Rights Watch (HRW) said the Israeli military recently used white phosphorus bombs in Lebanon and Gaza.

The human rights group said late Thursday that it had verified Israel’s use of white phosphorus munitions through interviews and videos showing the chemical being fired at two locations along the Israel-Lebanon border and at the Gaza City port.

“White phosphorus is unlawfully indiscriminate when it comes to air explosions in densely populated urban areas, as it can burn down houses and cause major harm to civilians,” Lama Fakih, HRW Middle East and North Africa director, said in a statement .

In a denial of HRW’s report, the Israeli military said on Friday that it did not use white phosphorus in this week’s Gaza war.

“The current accusations leveled against the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) regarding the use of white phosphorus in Gaza are completely false,” he said in a statement.

Here are 7 dangers of phosphorus bombs used by Israel.

1. Toxic substances such as candles that burn at temperatures over 800 degrees Celsius



Photo/Reuters

White phosphorus is a toxic, wax-like substance that burns at temperatures over 800 degrees Celsius (nearly 1,500 degrees Fahrenheit) – high enough to melt metal.

Its ability to start fires that spread quickly and produce thick smoke over a wide area makes white phosphorus the material of choice for the military for making smoke screens. The smoke tends to last for seven minutes.

2. It smells like garlic



Photo/Reuters

It is often colorless, white or yellow, and smells like garlic.