GAZA – The Palestinian Islamic movement Hamas launched its biggest attack against Israel in years on October 7. They sneaked into its territory and fired at least 5,000 missiles into the area.

In response, Israel declared war after rocket attacks by Hamas militants who also infiltrated Israeli territory by land, water and air and launched attacks on civilians. Israel launched Operation “Iron Sword” to neutralize Hamas militants in Gaza.

Previously, The Times of Israel report quoted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as saying that 84 countries expressed their support for Israel. Countries such as France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States also issued a joint statement expressing their joint support and condemning Hamas and its horrific acts of terrorism. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that his country stands firmly with Israel in these difficult times and categorically condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The following are 7 countries that are the main supporters of Hamas and often send weapons to Hamas.

1. Iran



According to Live Mint, although Iran has rejected accusations of its involvement in helping Hamas organize attacks on Israel, the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, praised what he called Israel’s “irreparable” military and intelligence defeat.

In his first televised speech since the attack, Khamenei said, “we kiss the hands of those who plan attacks against the Zionist regime.” Responding to the attacks on Israel, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that his country “supports the legitimate defense of the Palestinian people,” after telephone conversations with Palestinian leaders who participated in sending weapons to Hamas.

2. Afghanistan



Issuing a statement, the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan affirms its support for and establishment of an independent Palestinian state on its historic land, which is the legal, historical and legitimate right of the Palestinian people. to defend the independence of his country, and appeal to Islamic countries and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.”

The statement further added, “The international community, especially countries that have clear influence in the region, must oppose Israel’s aggression against Israel.” innocent Palestinian people and working together to resolve the Palestinian problem on the basis of granting legitimate rights to the Palestinian people.”

A recent statement from Foreign Affairs Spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi wrote, “Cutting off the flow of water, food, medicine and electricity over the Gaza Strip by brutal Israeli forces, killing 704 civilians, including 143 children and 105 women ; Injuring more than 2,000 people and deliberately targeting civilian homes, mosques, hospitals and ambulances is considered a war crime and a crime against humanity.”

3. Arab Saudi



