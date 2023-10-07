loading…

The Republican Party already has many candidates for chairman of the US House of Representatives. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – A small group of Republicans who rebelled in the US House of Representatives succeeded in overthrowing their leader, Kevin McCarthy. It was the first historical event.

It’s unclear who will replace McCarthy, but here are some possibilities.

1. Steve Skalis



According to Reuters, Matt Gaetz, the lawmaker who spearheaded efforts to oust McCarthy, said he would support Steve Scalise to take over the role.

Scalise is the House’s number two Republican and has long been favored to take over as Republican chairman of the chamber after McCarthy’s term ends.

2. Tom Emmer



Tom Emmer is a Republican in the House of Representatives and once led the House Republican campaign group during the 2022 midterm elections, when Republicans reclaimed the House majority from President Joe Biden’s Democratic Party.

3. Jim Jordan



Jim Jordan, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and an ally of former President Donald Trump, was nominated by several rebel Republicans to serve as chairman in January for the seat. He received 20 votes in one round of voting.

4. Byron Donalds

Hard-line Rep. Byron Donalds, considered a rising star in the Republican Party, garnered 20 votes in one round of voting for the speakership election in January.

5. Patrick McHenry

Representative Patrick McHenry was appointed to act as interim speaker following McCarthy’s ouster. Chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, McHenry is a McCarthy ally who spoke in support of McCarthy before the vote.

6. Donald Trump



Historically, the House of Representatives has always elected one member of the House of Representatives as speaker, but the US Constitution does not say that the position must be handed over to an elected member of the House of Representatives.

Some Republican allies of former President Donald Trump have suggested that Biden could take on the role, although the Republican front-runner in 2024 to challenge Biden has previously said he is not interested.

Gaetz favored Trump for speaker in several rounds of voting in January and told reporters on Monday that the speaker does not have to be a member of Congress.

Rep. Andy Ogles polled his followers on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday to ask who should be speaker, and listed Trump as one of the options.

7. Hakeem Jeffries

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is the Democratic leader and received more votes than McCarthy during 11 rounds of voting in the speaker’s election.

(ahm)