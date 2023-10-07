loading…

ISTANBUL – The Bayraktar Akinci is a long-endurance unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) developed by Turkish drone manufacturer Baykar, previously known as Baykar Makina.

Designed to operate with different munition configurations, Bayraktar Akinci enables companies to upgrade unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology to meet future needs. This drone is the successor to the Bayraktar TB2 Tactical UAV and is the leading variant in its class.

This high-tech unmanned aircraft has been designed to carry out various operations in support of fighter jets. The aircraft is equipped with a dual satellite communications system, air-to-air radar, electronic support system, collision avoidance radar and synthetic aperture radar.

Following are 7 advantages of the Bayraktar Akinci combat drone which is Türkiye’s mainstay.

1. Launched in 2019



According to airforce-technology, Baykar launched the drone at the TEKNOFEST Istanbul Aviation, Space and Technology Festival in September 2019. The vehicle’s first engine test was carried out in September 2019, while its maiden flight was completed in December 2019.

These unmanned aerial vehicles will serve Turkish security forces in air-to-ground and air-to-air strike missions. Akinci UCAV’s first prototype, PT-1, made its second flight in January 2020 and landed at Corlu Airport Base Command in Tekirdag province for further testing in May 2020. PT-2, the second prototype, completed its testing in August 2020, followed by a development system identification test in March 2021.

The first flight of the third prototype Bayraktar Akinci was successfully completed in March 2021. The UCAV Akinci successfully completed its first test firing in April 2021. Developed locally by Turkish weapons manufacturer Roketsan, the ammunition used during the test included a smart laser-guided micro munition (MAM) namely MAM -T, MAM-C and MAM-L.

Flight tests of the first mass-produced Bayraktar Akinci UCAV were completed in May 2021. The unmanned system was delivered to Turkey in August 2021.

Baykar signed the first export deal for UCAVs in January 2022. Baykar is expected to deliver Akinci ground systems and UCAVs to customers in 2023.

2. Able to work like a fighter jet



UCAV Bayraktar Akinci has a fault-tolerant system architecture and cross-redundant ground control station architecture. The aircraft has a uniquely designed fuselage and wings to enhance its ability to carry a variety of payloads. This aircraft can perform operations that are usually carried out by fighter jets.