At Tarreo we always like to share news about the benefits of spending time playing video games, which come from scientific studies or surveys. The last of these is one carried out by AudienceNet to 12,847 active players worldwide, about their interests and behaviors. The study reveals that, in addition to providing entertainment, video games provide a series of social and emotional benefits on a global level.

This is “Power of Play”, created by the Spanish Video Game Association (AEVI), in collaboration with international associations such as The Entertainment Software Association of America (ESA) and Video Games Europe, has been presented. It points out that “fun is the main reason why people play video games globally (69% of players).” However, respondents also cited other reasons, such as entertainment (63%) and stress reduction (55%). In the 12 countries analyzed, 71% of respondents said that playing video games helps them feel less stressed.

And among its results, the study indicates that globally, 64% of respondents consider that video games offer a healthy way to face daily challenges. Gamers also recognize that video games provide other mental health benefits, such as mental stimulation and stress relief (75% globally). Additionally, it is reported that 67% of gamers globally say that video games introduce them to new friendships and relationships.

Gamers also say that video games have given them valuable skills applicable in real life: 73% believe that video games improve creativity, 69% of gamers believe that video games develop cognitive skills and encourage collaboration and working together. team, while 55% of players believe that video games improve problem-solving, mathematics, technology, science and engineering skills.

