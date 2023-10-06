Six-year-old boy killed in the USA. “You are Muslim”

Child brutally killed, mother also injured. Killer caught, reasons for hatred

And bambino just six years was brutally killed with ben 27 stab wounds simply because it was a Mussulman. The terrible episode occurred in Usa and investigators link it to the war that broke out in the Middle East. The man who massacred him, a 71enne, was arrested and charged with murder and a hate crime in Plainfield, Illinois, about 40 miles from Chicago. The child’s mother, a 32-year-old woman, is also was seriously injured. The murderer acted because the two were Muslims and against the backdrop of the conflict between Israel e Hamas. The sheriff’s office reports. Joseph M Czuba, owner of the house where the victims lived, ended up in handcuffs.

The authorities did not release their names but the advise for American-Islamic Relations in Chicago states that they are Palestinian-Americans. The latter also released the details of the victims: Wadea Al-Fayoume and her mother Hanaan Shahin. “Investigators were able to determine that both victims of this brutal attack they had been targeted by the suspect because of their being Muslims and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East involving Hamas and the Israelis,” the Will County Sheriff’s Office said.

