The US sends various military aid to Israel in its war against Hamas. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Within hours of the unprecedented Hamas attack, the United States (US) began moving warships and aircraft to the region to be ready to provide whatever Israel needed to respond.

The second group of carriers departed Norfolk, Virginia, on Friday. A number of planes are heading to US military bases around the Middle East. Special operations forces now assist the Israeli military in planning and intelligence. The first shipment of additional ammunition has arrived.

More are expected soon. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will arrive in Israel on Friday to meet with Israeli leaders to discuss what more the US can provide.

For now, the increase in numbers reflects US concerns that deadly fighting between Hamas and Israel could escalate into a more dangerous regional conflict. So the main mission of these ships and warplanes is to establish a force presence that deters Hezbollah, Iran or others from taking advantage of the situation. But the troops sent by the US were able to do more than that.

Here are 5 United States assistance to Israel to fight against Hamas.

1. Alert Special Forces



Photo/Reuters

The US provides a number of personnel, namely special forces, which Israel really needs. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced that a small special operations cell was now assisting Israel with intelligence and planning, and providing advice and consultation to the Israeli army regarding rescue efforts of Israeli prisoners.

However, the troops have not been tasked with carrying out such operations, which would put them on the ground to fight in the conflict. This is something the Biden administration has not agreed to and White House spokesman John Kirby said Israel does not want it.

2. Supplying Advanced Weapons



Photo/Reuters

The US also asked US defense companies to speed up arms orders by Israel that were already on their books. Chief among these is ammunition for Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system.

“We are increasing additional military assistance, including munitions and interceptors to restock Iron Dome,” President Joe Biden said on Tuesday. “We will ensure that Israel does not run out of this vital asset to defend its cities and citizens.”

3. Strengthen the Iron Dome



Photo/Reuters