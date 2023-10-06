loading…

China’s submarine fleet is the country’s main force. Photo/Reuters

BEIJING – China is currently a country that is considered to have the largest and most powerful submarine fleet in the world. Moreover, China develops and produces its own submarines with technical assistance from Russia.

In December 2012, China and Russia signed a framework agreement for the joint construction of four Lada-class (Project 677E) diesel-electric attack submarines (the Russian export version is known as the Amur-1650).

The first Amur-1650 submarine was reportedly delivered on 18 October 2014. However, neither official Chinese nor US reports list the Amur-1650 in the current inventory, and there have been no updates regarding the project since 2014.

In April 2015, the Chinese Military commissioned three upgraded Shang-class (Type 093B) nuclear-powered attack submarines. The advanced Shang class offers improvements in speed and noise as well as a new vertical launch system. The ship is equipped with YJ-18 anti-ship ballistic missiles which have a range of 400 kilometers.



Photo/Reuters

The US Department of Defense estimates that by the mid-2020s China will likely build the Type 093B guided missile nuclear attack submarine (SSGN), a new variant of the Shang class that would enhance covert anti-surface warfare and land attack capabilities. ability.

The Department of Defense also estimates that China will begin construction of the Type 096 SSBN armed with the advanced JL-3 SLBM in the early 2020s.

The following are 6 types of submarines that China has.

1. Genie Class (Type 094)

According to NTI, China has six Jin-class ballistic missile submarines (SSBN) in operation.

This submarine is 135 meters long with a width of 12.5 meters and can travel more than 20 knots when submerged. Their weapons system can carry 12 JL-2.11 SLBMs

2. Shang Class (Type 093)

China has six Shang-class nuclear-powered attack submarines (SSN).

This submarine is 110 meters long with a width of 11 meters and is capable of speeds up to 30 knots when submerged. Their weapons systems include torpedoes and cruise missiles.

3. Yuan Class (Type 039A or Type 041)

China has seventeen Yuan-class diesel-electric attack submarines (SSK).

This submarine is 77.6 meters long with a beam width of 8.4 meters and can travel up to 20 knots when submerged. Their weapons systems include torpedoes and anti-ship missiles.