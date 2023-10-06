There are a few Spanish series that have not only managed to captivate the hearts of the Spanish population and have transcended borders, falling in love with millions of countries abroad.

Spanish series have always – or almost always – been a total triumph in our country, with millions and millions of viewers who gathered every week to watch a new episode and that is something that was known abroad.

That is why On many occasions this has not remained at the borders and the television industry in Spain has also managed to experience a boom that have also conquered hearts around the world.

Many of these series have demonstrated their ability to tell deep and exciting stories, address topics that hook you and present characters that remain in the memories of many, even though they reach different cultures and speak other languages.

That is why in this report you will find six Spanish series that have transcended borders. These productions have gained passionate followers abroad, consolidating Spain’s presence on the international scene:

The Paper House (2017)

Netflix

As you probably already know, this series is a suspense thriller that follows a mysterious man known as The Professor as he recruits a group of eight criminals with code names based on cities. to carry out a major robbery at the National Mint and Stamp Factory of Spain.

Their goal is to print billions of euros and escape before the police catch them. The series focuses on the complexity of planning the heist and the tension between the characters, who They hide their true identities behind Dalí masks.

La Casa de Papel has become an international phenomenon thanks to its addictive narrative and surprising twists that keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The series has gained a passionate following around the world, attracting audiences for its intrigue, action and the psychology of the characters involved in the heist. You can see it on Netflix.

Vis a vis (2015)

Teaser trailer for Vis a Vis season 3

This series takes place in a women’s prison in Spain, focusing its attention on Macarena Ferreiro, a woman who enters prison after being involved in a financial fraud carried out by her boss and lover. The Serie follows Macarena’s life in prison, where she must adapt to a world of violence, unexpected alliances, and conflicts with other inmates, including Zulema..

Vis a Vis has become an international success due to its realistic approach to prison life, as well as the evolution of its characters throughout the series. The suspenseful plot and performances have captivated audiences around the world. It is available on Prime Video.

Elite (2018)

Netflix

Set in Las Encinas, a prestigious high school in Spain, three working class students are admitted. The plot focuses on the relationship between students from different socioeconomic backgrounds and the tensions that will arise, which are not a few..

The series takes place against a backdrop of luxuries, secrets and romantic relationships, and explores the dynamics between the characters, including Samuel, Nadia and Guzmán, as they become involved in a mysterious murder that will turn the school upside down.

This series has achieved great international success due to its plot and characters, which have attracted younger audiences around the world.. Its ability to mix mystery with the exploration of the complexities of youth has contributed to its popularity and its recognition as one of the most important Spanish series internationally. You can see it on Netflix.

The Ministry of Time (2015)

This Spanish series, already somewhat old, follows the adventures of a group of special agents who work in a secret government institution.

Your mission is travel through time to prevent historical people and events from being altered by illegal time travelers. The protagonists, such as Amelia, Alonso and Pacino, face great problems in different periods of Spanish history, from the Middle Ages to the 20th century, while trying to preserve the original timeline.

The series has gained popularity abroad due to its original time travel concept and its focus on Spanish history, which makes it a perfect window to learn about historical events little known to many.. Additionally, its mix of humor, adventure and drama has attracted international audiences. It is available on HBO Max.

Cable Girls (2017)

Netflix

Set in the 1920s in Madrid, the plot follows the lives of four women: Lidia, Marga, Carlota and Ángeles, who work as telephone operators in the city’s modern telephone exchange.

As they struggle to find their place in a male-dominated society, these women forge friendships and face enormous personal and professional challenges. The series combines romance, drama and suspense as the protagonists get involved in secrets, mysteries and fights for equality in a time of enormous social and political changes.

Cable Girls has been a success abroad due to its depiction of the lives of empowered women in a somewhat complex historical period. The series addresses themes of feminism, love and friendship in a context of the fight for women’s rights. You can see it on Netflix.

Grand Hotel (2011)

Great Hotel is a series set in Spain at the beginning of the 20th century. The plot takes place in an elegant luxury hotel, owned by the wealthy Alarcón family. Julio Olmedo, a young man with a mysterious past, arrives at the Gran Hotel in search of his missing sister, who worked there as a waitress.

As our protagonist investigates his sister’s disappearance, becomes involved in the dark secrets and intrigues surrounding the Alarcón family and the hotel staff. In his search for answers, Julio will find himself involved in forbidden romances, betrayals and dangerous enigmas that threaten the lives of everyone in the Grand Hotel.

This series became a phenomenon abroad due to its mystery plot set in a luxurious setting. The series has gained an international following because it is a very addictive drama. It is available on Prime Video.