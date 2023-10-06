SUARABANDUNGBARAT – For ornamental plant lovers, keeping plants growing well is a dream that is often difficult to realize.

However, Erna Garden, a YouTuber who is an expert in caring for plants, has shared the secret of her success in keeping her ornamental plants fertile and beautiful.

Here are 6 secrets he has revealed:

1. Proper Planting Media

Erna uses a mixture of planting media consisting of charcoal, husks, soil, manure and compost from leaves. The composition ratio is 2:1:1:1. Husk charcoal is used to maintain the porosity of the planting medium.

2. Fertile soil

Erna took soil from her backyard, which is rich in humus. This humus soil is very fertile and suitable for growing ornamental plants.

3. Compost Yourself

Erna also makes compost from the leaves she has collected. This compost is an important source of organic nutrients for plants.

4. No chemicals

Erna never uses chemicals to fertilize or protect its plants from pests and disease. This is because he wants to maintain organic plants that are safe for consumption.

5. Organic Fertilizer

Apart from compost, Erna uses manure as a source of plant nutrition. He also makes liquid organic fertilizer from rice washing water and fruit and vegetable waste.

6. Special Care

Erna provides special care based on the type of plant and sunlight required.

He places ornamental plants that like full sun in a suitable place, while plants that need protection from extreme sunlight are placed under UV plastic or paranet.

Those are 6 tips for making ornamental plants grow well in Erna Garden style. ***