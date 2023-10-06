GARUT VOICE— Apart from being known and nicknamed ‘Swiss van Java’, Garut Regency is also famous for its beautiful and eye-pleasing beaches.

Visiting the beach in South Garut can be an alternative for those of you who are bored with traveling in urban areas or the highlands or mountains in Dodol City.

Here are several recommendations for beaches that can be visited in Garut with their stunning charm, especially for those of you who are or will be traveling to this ‘Swiss van Java’.

1. Beautiful Cetut Cijeruk Beach

Cetut Cijeruk Indah Beach is in Sagaea Village, Cibalong District, Garut Regency. The advantage and uniqueness of Cetut Cijeruk Indah Beach is that it has white sand and sea water that is as clear as glass.

2. Karang Palak Beach

Not far from Santolo Beach is Karang Papak Beach, precisely located in Cikelet District, Garut Regency. This beach has white sand and very blue sea water. You can also use this beach as a spot to enjoy panoramic views of the sunrise and sunset.

3. Cicalobak Beach

The location of Cicalobak Beach is in Mekarmukti Village, Mekarmukti District, Garut Regency. Access to here can only be done by four-wheeled and two-wheeled vehicles.

This beach, which is about 11 kilometers from the city center of Garut, is said to be similar to Tanah Lot in Bali because of its beautiful coral expanses. Cicalobak Beach can also be used as an alternative location to enjoy the sunset.

4. Manalusu Park Beach

This beach is in Cigadog Village, Cikelet District, Garut Regency. Manalusu Park Beach is around 100 kilometers which can be reached in approximately 3.5 hours by private vehicle.

For those of you who visit this beach, you can take the Pameungpeuk and Bungbulang routes. Taman Manalusus Beach also offers a large expanse of green coral rocks and is also home to around hundreds of types of fish and hundreds of sea plants.

5. Puncak Guha Beach

The location of this beach is in Sinarjaya Village, Bungbulang District, Garut Regency. Different from other beaches in Garut, Puncak Guha Beach is both a beach and a high cliff that borders the ocean.

Uniquely, you will not find a stretch of beach sand, but will immediately be presented with a very beautiful panorama of the area around the beach from the cliffs or cliffs at a height. You can also enjoy the sunset here.

6. Sayangheulang Beach

Sayangheulang Beach is located in Mancagahar Village, Pameungpeuk District, Garut Regency. The distance is around 100 kilometers from Garut city center or can be reached in 2-3 hours using a private vehicle.

When you arrive at this beach, you will immediately be greeted by a stretch of white sand, blue sea water and calm waves. You can also take photos at several other points around this beach, namely Teletubbies Hill, nicknamed the ‘Garut’ Sahara Desert, and the aesthetic Beach Bridge.

Not only that, Sayangheulang Beach provides many gazebos along the beach that you and your family can use to relax and rest or just chat.

Those are recommendations for several beaches in Garut besides Santolo Beach. Hopefully this can help you and have a good trip enjoying the charm of the beauty of South Garut!