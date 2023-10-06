Director Martin Scorsese has released The Moon Killers, which is undoubtedly one of the best films of 2023.

Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by the legendary Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, is a captivating story and that is why we present 6 reasons why it should be considered a masterpiece of cinema.

Monumental Scope and Scale

Assassins of the Moon stands out for its impressive scope and scale. The film, set in 1920s Oklahoma, delves into the life of the Osage tribe and the rise of the city of Fairfax. Martin Scorsese and cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto capture the vastness of the open spaces and the richness of the details in each scene. The film transports us to the time and place in a way that few films achieve. Seeing it on the big screen is essential to fully appreciate its majesty.

Brilliant flashes of action.

Despite its long, contemplative nature, Killers on the Moon contains action scenes that are on par with any Martin Scorsese film. Two sequences in particular, one involving racing cars in the hustle and bustle of the city and another with the arrival of the Bureau of Investigation, offer thrilling moments of speed and action that leave audiences in awe. These scenes are an example of Scorsese’s talent for maintaining tension and emotion throughout the film.

The Moon Killers has a deep dive into Osage culture.

One of the most notable features of the film is the dedication of time to presenting the culture of the Osage tribe. From the beginning of the film, we are invited to live in their world and understand their customs and traditions. The film is filled with rich colors and ceremonial costumes that capture the beauty and authenticity of Osage culture. The narrative allows us complete immersion into this world, which adds a significant layer to the story.

The use of silence.

Assassins of the Moon uses moments of silence in a striking way. In several key sequences, the film moves away from dialogue and music to allow the audience to contemplate the depth of the situations. This deafening silence adds weight and drama to the story, creating a moving experience that feels even more intense on the big screen.

Assassins of the Moon is the appropriate length.

Despite its duration of more than three hours, the length of The Assassins of the Moon works in its favor. The film unfolds without unnecessary filler, and every minute is well spent delving into the plot and characters. The epic narrative benefits from its length, allowing for a fuller exploration of the story. Instead of feeling long, the film feels like a full immersion into the world Scorsese has created.

Extraordinary Performances.

The performances in The Moon Killers are remarkable. Leonardo DiCaprio, in the role of Ernest Burkhart, gives one of the best performances of his career, full of nuances and subtleties. Robert De Niro plays William King Hale masterfully, and Lily Gladstone, in the role of Mollie Burkhart, shines with a performance that could earn her an Oscar award. The performances come to life on the big screen and add depth to the characters.

In short, The Moon Killers is a masterpiece of cinema that combines monumental scope, exciting flashes of action, immersion in Osage culture, well-placed silences, appropriate length and extraordinary performances. This film is a cinematic experience that deserves to be seen on the big screen to fully appreciate its greatness. Martin Scorsese has delivered a masterpiece that will surely be remembered as one of the standout films of his career.