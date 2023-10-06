loading…

Ukraine will be abandoned by Western countries. Photo/Reuters

MOSCOW – Four months after the Ukrainian “spring” offensive, and although both sides suffered heavy casualties, the front line remains largely static. Now the question arises whether a protracted and costly conflict with Russia can be supported.

Rishi Sunak promised the UK government’s continued commitment to Ukraine in his speech to the Conservative Party conference. Joe Biden also reiterated US support for “as long as necessary”.

However, beyond the political rhetoric, public support for the conflict is waning, and democratic elections will – inevitably – impact Western support.

Is this the beginning of the end for Ukraine, and will Vladimir Putin’s aggression finally bear fruit?

Here are 5 facts about indications that the West will abandon Ukraine against Russia.

1. Support is not just a weapon, but moral



Photo/Reuters

Western military support for Ukraine is essential, not only materially, but also morally.

“However, as the second anniversary of the war approaches, the West’s ability – and enthusiasm – to maintain current levels of military aid is under increasing pressure,” said Sean Bill, a military analyst, reported by Sky News.

Despite the West’s persistent and vehement political support for Vladimir Zelensky, how long will that rhetoric translate into vital military equipment, ammunition and financial aid?

2. Cost of Living and Energy Crisis in the West



Photo/Reuters

While there is still widespread sympathy in the West for Ukraine’s plight, in a post-pandemic era of high costs of living and energy costs, choices need to be made.

Continued support for Ukraine has had a detrimental impact on Western economies and evidence suggests that public opinion is increasingly tilting towards domestic priorities.

3. Strengthening support from several European countries to Russia



Photo/Reuters