A number of Iran’s new generation centrifuges are exhibited on Iran’s National Nuclear Energy Day in Tehran, Iran April 10, 2021. Photo/WANA/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – The Iranian nuclear issue has become a hot topic of discussion at the global level for the last few decades. The United States, as one of the major world powers, shows strong concern about Iran’s nuclear program.

The following are several reasons why the United States (US) is afraid of Iran’s potential nuclear weapons and its impact on global security.

1. Regional Security

One of the main reasons why the United States is afraid of a nuclear Iran is because of its implications for regional security in the Middle East.

Iran is a country accused of being involved in various regional conflicts, including support for militia groups in Lebanon, Syria and Yemen.

With nuclear weapons, Iran could change the power dynamics in the region and increase pressure on US allies, such as Israel and Saudi Arabia.

2. Instability in the Middle East

The Middle East has become a region full of instability and conflict. The existence of nuclear weapons in Iran’s hands has the potential to trigger an arms race in the region.

If Iran possessed nuclear weapons, other countries such as Saudi Arabia, Turkey, or Egypt might seek to develop their own nuclear capabilities.

This could increase the risk of nuclear weapons being used in regional conflicts, potentially having a major impact on global peace and stability.

3. Threats to United States Allies

The United States has strong allies in the Middle East, especially Israel. With the potential for Iranian nuclear weapons, Israel feels increasingly threatened and has the potential to become the target of a nuclear attack.

The United States would have to respond to protect its allies, which could lead them into a larger conflict with Iran or even other countries that side with Iran.