Are you a fan of the Uncharted video games? Well then you should write down these six animes in the purest Nathan Drake style.

There are 6 perfect anime for Uncharted fans. The famous video game saga created by Naughty Dog has captivated players around the world with its exciting adventures, charismatic characters and immersive narrative. If you’re a fan of the Nathan Drake franchise and looking for similar experiences in the world of anime, you’re in luck. Write down all these animes that would delight any lover of the saga after the first live action experience from Tom Holland.

1) Magi

This adventure series is set in a world inspired by the Arabian Nights, where the main characters, Aladdin, Alibaba and Morgiana, explore mysterious dungeons and face dangerous enemies. As in Uncharted, searching for treasure and overcoming challenges are central elements in Magi. You have to put it on your adventure list no matter what.

2) Hunter x Hunter

Although it does not focus exclusively on treasure hunting, Hunter x Hunter It shares similarities with Uncharted in its focus on exploration and adventure. The main characters, Gon and Killua, embark on challenging missions and face dangers in their quest to become elite hunters.

3) The Seven Deadly Sins will appeal to Uncharted fans

Netflix

This series follows a group of legendary knights, known as the Seven Deadly Sins, on their quest to clear their names and save the kingdom. Dungeon exploration, fighting powerful enemies, and searching for treasure are recurring elements in the plot, making it appealing to Uncharted fans. You must see The Seven Deadly Sins and Netflix!

4) Made in Abyss

Although it has a darker tone than Uncharted, Made in Abyss shares the theme of exploring unknown and dangerous worlds. The plot follows Riko and Reg as they descend into the Abyss, a place filled with wonders and horrors. The sense of discovery and facing deadly challenges resonate with the essence of Naughty Dog video games.

5) Tower of God

Based on the popular webtoon, Tower of God Follow Bam as he climbs a mysterious tower in search of his friend Rachel. Each tower level presents unique challenges and formidable enemies. The narrative of exploration and overcoming obstacles parallels Nathan Drake’s experience in Uncharted.

6) Golden Kamuy is a perfect anime for Uncharted players

This series follows Sugimoto, a veteran soldier, and Asirpa, a young Ainu girl, as they search for a hidden treasure in the wilds of Hokkaido. As in Uncharted, the plot of Golden Kamuy It focuses on the search for a legendary treasure and confrontations with dangerous adversaries in a hostile and challenging environment.