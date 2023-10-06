loading…

The Yom Kippur War forced Israel to recognize the superiority of other Arab countries. Photo/Britannica

GAZA – Israel is a country synonymous with war and violence. This means that the country is often involved in conflict. This is because the founding of the Zionist state was also caused by blood and war.

History records that Israel has been involved in many wars with Arab countries. That is what makes Israel a country that really pays attention to its military strength. They also have very strong alliances with the United States and other European countries.

The following are 6 wars involving Israel and other Arab countries.

1. The Israeli War of Independence and the Palestinian Nakba (1948–49)



According to Britannica, in November 1947 the United Nations (UN) decided to divide the British mandate over Palestine into a Jewish state and an Arab state. Clashes soon broke out between Jews and Arabs in Palestine. As British troops prepared to withdraw from Palestine, the conflict continued to escalate, with both Jewish and Arab forces fighting each other.

One of the most famous events was the attack on the Arab village of Deir Yassin on 9 April 1948. News of the brutal massacre there carried out by Irgun Zvai Leumi and Stern Gang troops spread widely and caused panic and reprisals. Several days later, Arab forces attacked a Jewish convoy heading to Hadassah Hospital, killing 78 people.

Ahead of the withdrawal of British troops on May 15, 1948, Israel declared independence. The next day, Arab forces from Egypt, Transjordan (Jordan), Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon occupied areas in southern and eastern Palestine not designated for Jews under the UN partition of Palestine and then captured East Jerusalem, including the small Jewish enclave of the Old City .

The aim of the invasion was to restore law and order in light of the British withdrawal, citing incidents such as those at Dayr Yāsīn, and the growing refugee crisis in neighboring Arab countries. Meanwhile, Israel managed to control the main road to Jerusalem through the Judah Mountains (“Judean Hills”) and successfully repulsed repeated Arab attacks. By early 1949, Israel had succeeded in occupying the entire Negev up to the former Egyptian-Palestinian border, except for the Gaza Strip.

Between February and July 1949, as a result of separate armistice agreements between Israel and each of the Arab countries, temporary borders were established between Israel and its neighboring countries. In Israel, this war is remembered as the War of Independence. In the Arab world, this event later became known as the Nakba (or Nakba; “Disaster”) because of the large number of refugees and people who lost their homes due to the war.

2. Suez Crisis (1956)



Tensions increased again with the rise to power of Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser, a staunch Pan-Arab nationalist. Nasser took a hostile stance towards Israel. In 1956 Nasser nationalized the Suez Canal, a vital waterway connecting Europe and Asia that was largely owned by France and Britain.

France and Britain responded by making a deal with Israel—whose ships were prohibited from using the canal and the southern port of Elat had been blockaded by Egypt—under which Israel would attack Egypt; France and England would then intervene, ostensibly as peacemakers, and take control of the canal.

In October 1956 Israel invaded Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula. Within five days the Israeli army captured Gaza, Rafaḥ, and Al-ʿArīsh—taking thousands of prisoners—and occupied most of the peninsula east of the Suez Canal. Israel could then open sea communications through the Gulf of Aqaba.