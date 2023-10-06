loading…

Tel Aviv is a historic city which is the capital of Israel. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Hearing the name Tel Aviv, some people will immediately recognize it as a city in Israel. The location itself is near the Mediterranean coast, about 40 miles northwest of Jerusalem.

Not only famous in Israel, Tel Aviv itself is known as one of the most popular cities in the world. They have many beautiful beaches, interesting tourist attractions, and delicious specialties.

Furthermore, here are a number of interesting facts about Tel Aviv that may still be rarely known.

1. The First Jewish City in the Modern Era

When it was first founded, Tel Aviv became the first Jewish city of modern times. Quoting the Jewish Virtual Library page, Thursday (19/10/2023), the area was previously called Ahuzat Bayit.

In 1909, the city emerged as a Jewish neighborhood. A year later, the name changed to Tel Aviv which is said to mean ‘Hill of springs’.

2. Coastal City in Israel

Another name for Tel Aviv is ‘Coastal City’. The reason is because it is located near the beach.

In line with this nickname, Tel Aviv is also considered to be home to many of the most beautiful beaches in the world. There are many beaches that offer charming views, such as Hilton beach, Frishman, Metzitzim, and others.

3. Place of Israel’s Declaration of Independence

Israel declared independence in 1948. At that time, the declaration was made by Jewish figures at the Tel Aviv Museum.

Over time, the place where Israel declared independence was considered a historical location. The name was changed to ‘Tel Aviv Independence Hall’.

4. One of the Largest Cities in Israel

Tel Aviv is one of the largest cities in Israel. Not only that, this area is also known to have a very large population.

There are many factors that make Tel Aviv a great city. Not only the historical factor, but also because of the existence of unique places that attract tourists.

5. Become a Cultural Center

Tel Aviv is a city famous for its arts and culture. History fans will feel very at home when visiting this city because of the many museums and other cultural sites.

Apart from that, Tel Aviv residents also commonly use Hebrew and Arabic. However, there is no need to worry, because they are also quite good at using English.

6. Has many nicknames

Tel Aviv has many nicknames attached to it. One that is quite interesting is the ‘City that Never Sleeps’.

The reason is quite simple. Tel Aviv is always visited by many people, whether for work or just on vacation.

This condition makes it seem like it is ‘continuing to live’, because it is never empty of visitors.

These are a number of interesting facts about Tel Aviv, a large and historic city in Israel with various nicknames.

(ahm)