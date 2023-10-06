Do you like the 30 Coins series on HBO Max? Well then these six horror animes should be on your watch list.

There are 6 horror animes in the style of 30 Coins. The Japanese animation genre, recognized for its diversity and ability to address a wide range of themes, is not left behind in the field of horror. Following in the wake of Álex de la Iglesia’s successful series on HBO Max, a Spanish production that has managed to capture the attention of global audiences with its dark and mysterious universe, the anime offers a selection of works that explore the darkest recesses of the imagination. Take note of all these animated series! After all, they will surely surprise you.

1) Paranoia Agent

Directed by acclaimed director Satoshi Kon, this series addresses the human psyche in a disturbing and provocative way. As a wave of rumors spreads about a mysterious attacker known as “Shonen Bat,” the lines between reality and fantasy become blurred. Paranoia Agent challenges the viewer’s perceptions and offers an immersive experience that invites reflection on the nature of paranoia and collective fear. An anime in the style of 30 Coins that you must see.

2) Shiki

The town of Sotoba is shaken by a series of mysterious deaths. Shiki delves into the desperate fight of the inhabitants against an unusual enemy: vampires. The series, in the style of 30 Coins, not only focuses on the fight for survival, but also examines the moral and psychological implications of facing the supernatural. Each character is a reflection of human complexity and vulnerability, giving depth to this disturbing narrative.

3) Another looks like 30 Coins

In the quiet town of Yomiyama, a curse has persisted for 26 years. Another It unfolds in the midst of an oppressive atmosphere, where the line between life and death is blurred. The series explores the fear of the unknown and the impossibility of escaping a predestined destiny. As events escalate in intensity, the viewer is immersed in a constantly evolving plot, subtly nuanced by the dread that the inexplicable inspires. If you like 30 Coins, you will love this anime!

4) Serial Experiments Lain

This cult series delves into the world of virtual reality and the fragmented nature of identity. Serial Experiments Lain offers a disturbing and cerebral experience, where the line between what is real and what is virtual fades. The suffocating atmosphere and exploration of alienation and emotional isolation emulate the sense of unease present in 30 Monedas.

5) Higurashi no Naku Koro ni

In the peaceful town of Hinamizawa, the celebration of the Watanagashi festival hides dark secrets. This work takes the viewer through time cycles where reality is twisted and the characters become involved in a spiral of paranoia and violence. Higurashi no Naku Koro ni It challenges perceptions and delights in the viewer’s disorientation, weaving a narrative as intriguing as it is disconcerting. The experience is very similar to watching 30 Coins on HBO Max.

6) Corpse Party: Tortured Souls resembles 30 Coins

Inspired by the survival horror game of the same name, this series immerses the viewer in a terrifying dimension where high school students fight to survive after performing a ritual. Corpse Party: Tortured Souls It is distinguished by its brutality and realism in the representation of violence, creating a visceral experience that resonates with the darker elements of 30 Monedas.