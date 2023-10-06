loading…

Hezbollah has many weapons that Israel fears. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israeli forces and Lebanese Hezbollah have been engaged in increasingly fierce cross-border firefights since early October. It was the biggest escalation on the border since Iran-backed groups and Israel went to war in 2006.

Hezbollah, one of the most advanced non-state groups in the world, is Iran’s most formidable ally in its “Axis of Resistance,” which includes the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, Iraqi militias and others.

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah says his group has 100,000 fighters.

Here are the 5 most significant Hezbollah weapons facts, based on Hezbollah statements, security sources, weapons experts, and academic reports.

1. 100,000 Rockets Ready to Hit Israel



Photo/Reuters

Hezbollah’s military might is supported by an extensive rocket arsenal. Experts believe the Shiite Islamist group may have more than 100,000 rockets currently. Hezbollah says it has rockets that can hit all of Israel.

Many of these rockets are unguided, but they also include precision missiles, drones and anti-tank, anti-aircraft and anti-ship missiles.

Hezbollah’s main backer and arms supplier is Iran. Experts say the Islamic Republic sends weapons to the group overland through Iraq and Syria, both Middle Eastern countries where Iran has close ties and influence. Many of the group’s weapons are Iranian, Russian or Chinese models.

2. 400 Missiles, Most Made in Russia



Photo/Reuters

Unguided rockets made up the bulk of Hezbollah’s missile arsenal in the last war with Israel in 2006, when the group fired around 4,000 missiles at Israel – most of them Russian-made Katyusha-style missiles with a range of up to 30 km

Hezbollah has Iranian models, such as the Raad (Arabic for Thunder), Fajr (Dawn) and Zilzal (Earthquake) rockets, which have more powerful payloads and longer ranges than the Katyusha.

Nasrallah said the biggest change in the group’s arsenal since 2006 was the expansion of precision guidance systems. Last year, he said Hezbollah had the capability in Lebanon to equip thousands of rockets with guidance systems to make them precision missiles.